The NASCAR Foundation Announces Four NASCAR Fans Making a Difference as Finalists for 2024 Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

Online fan vote for award winner of $100,000 donation is live on NASCARfoundation.org now through November 18 at 6 p.m. ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (October 22, 2024) – Four inspiring NASCAR fans who are making a difference in children’s lives through local children’s organizations were announced today by The NASCAR Foundation as finalists for the 14th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. The announcement, which was made live on Speedway with Dave Moody on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, highlighted the volunteers’ commitment to improving the lives of children across the country.

Finalists Tammy Raulerson, Judy Simmons, Carlos Washington and Julie Wooldridge were surprised on-air with an appearance by defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney, who congratulated them for their volunteer accomplishments along with showing appreciation for their impacts on children in local communities.

“This year’s award finalists exemplify the generosity of our NASCAR community. Their volunteer efforts have significantly impacted the lives of children in our local racing communities, a passion for helping others which was championed by Betty Jane France,” said Mike Helton, The NASCAR Foundation Chairman. “Tammy, Judy, Carlos and Julie are inspirations to us all. We hope NASCAR fans everywhere will take time learn more about these incredible finalists’ stories and vote for this year’s award winner.”

The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, named in honor of the foundation’s late founder and chairwoman Betty Jane France, recognizes NASCAR fans who volunteer for children’s causes in their local communities. Each finalist receives a minimum $25,000 donation for their organization with the overall winner receiving a $100,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation to further their efforts.

The 14th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists include:

Tammy Raulerson of College Station, Texas, a volunteer who has spent more than ten years organizing and overseeing family camp weekends and providing families facing pediatric cancer with support, community, and joy through the Periwinkle Foundation.

Judy Simmons of Axton, Virginia, a volunteer who has been a member of the God’s Pit Crew disaster response team of more than 1,500 volunteers for six years. In her role, Judy leads volunteer teams to provide essential needs to families and children in their time of crisis.

Carlos Washington of Florence, South Carolina, a volunteer who has dedicated 20 years of service to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, which offers programs that promote the childhood development by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence.

Julie Wooldridge of Mooresville, North Carolina, who co-founded Hope of Mooresville six years ago to arrange temporary safe shelter and support services for local homeless women and children and to provide long-term solutions to homelessness while breaking the cycle for the next generation of families.

The overall winner will be determined by an online vote, which is open now. To view videos of the finalists, visit NASCARfoundaton.org/Award to watch clips about each finalist’s impact on children while voting once a day, every day through Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. ET for their favorite finalist.

The overall winner will be announced during the NASCAR Awards in Charlotte on Friday, Nov. 22.

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award and the 2024 finalists, visit NASCARfoundation.org/Award.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The NASCAR Foundation is a leading charity that works to improve the lives of children who need it most in NASCAR racing communities through the Speediatrics Children’s Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. The NASCAR Foundation, designated as a 4-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency, has contributed more than $46 Million to impact the lives of more than 1.7 million children across the country since 2006. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org.