2025 IMS Event Tickets On Sale Now at IMS.com, Ticket Office

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024) – Tickets for marquee events in 2025 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – including the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG and the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks – are on sale online at IMS.com and at the IMS Ticket Office.

The IMS Ticket Office is located on the first floor of the IMS Administration Building at 4790 W. 16th St. in Indianapolis. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 317-492-6700.

“After an unforgettable 2024, it’s now time to start looking forward to the 2025 schedule at IMS and welcoming fans back to the Racing Capital of the World for another racing season,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Other than renewal, buying now provides the best available seats at the lowest prices we offer and is a perfect time for our fans to make plans to be part of the many great racing events at IMS in 2025.”

Tickets for the following 2025 events are on sale at IMS.com/tickets and the Ticket Office:

Sonsio Grand Prix: Saturday, May 10

Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 23

Legends Day presented by Firestone: Saturday, May 24

109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 25

Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit: Sunday, May 25

Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational: Saturday, June 14-Sunday, June 15

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250: Saturday, July 26

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG: Sunday, July 27

IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks: Friday, Sept. 19-Sunday, Sept. 21

Intercontinental GT Indianapolis 8 Hour: Friday, Oct. 17-Sunday, Oct. 19

Customers also can purchase admission to practice, qualifications and the Indianapolis 500 public drivers’ meeting, as well as parking, camping, hospitality and public credentials (Bronze Badge, Silver Badge, garage passes, pit passes) for these events at IMS.com. Fans also can purchase infield camping for the Sonsio Grand Prix, Brickyard Weekend and the IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks.

All products are on sale at their lowest remaining prices, with increases coming in 2025. The $4 per-ticket service fee will be waived on items purchased before Jan. 6. Kids 15 and under will continue to be admitted free in general admission locations to all 2025 racing events at IMS when accompanied by an adult general admission ticketholder.

Miller Lite Carb Day and Coors Light Snake Pit concert lineups will be announced soon. The Firestone Legends Day concert once again will be held at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. Performers and ticket sale information will be announced later.

Fans can apply to receive tickets for the 2025 Driven2SaveLives BC39. Dates for this event will be announced later.