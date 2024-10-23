Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC Truck SeriesRC XFINITY
Weekend Schedule for Playoff Races at Homestead

By Angie Campbell
The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series all travel to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the second race in the Playoffs Championship Round of 8. The intensity is rising with only two races remaining before the champions are crowned at Phoenix Raceway next month.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano is locked into the Cup Series Championship 4 Playoffs after winning last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger leads the Xfinity Series standings and CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger tops the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series standings after his win at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available this weekend after Cup Series qualifying and after each Playoff race.  

Cup Series Playoff Championship Standings:

Joey Logano +17
Christopher Bell +42
Kyle Larson +35
William Byron +27
Denny Hamlin -27
Tyler Reddick -30
Ryan Blaney -47
Chase Elliott -53

Xfinity Series Playoff Championship Standings

AJ Allmendinger +7
Justin Allgaier +32
Cole Custer +16
Chandler Smith +8
Austin Hill -8
Jesse Love -13
Sam Mayer -23
Sammy Smith -53

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Championship Standings

Grant Enfinger +18
Corey Heim +30
Christian Eckes +29
Ty Majeski +5
Rajah Caruth -5
Taylor Gray -13
Nick Sanchez -20
Tyler Ankrum -23

Friday, Oct. 25

2:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All entries, 20 minutes
3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound)
4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
Timed, 2 Groups, 15 minutes each
4:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Impound – All entries, single vehicle, 1 lap

Saturday, Oct. 26

9:05 a.m.: Cup Series Practice
Groups A & B, 20 minutes each
MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

9:50 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Impound – Groups A & B, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds
MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Noon: NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200
Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles
FS!/MRN/SiriusXM

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300
Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, Oct. 27

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

