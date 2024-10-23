Weekend Schedule for Playoff Races at Homestead

The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series all travel to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the second race in the Playoffs Championship Round of 8. The intensity is rising with only two races remaining before the champions are crowned at Phoenix Raceway next month.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano is locked into the Cup Series Championship 4 Playoffs after winning last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger leads the Xfinity Series standings and CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger tops the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series standings after his win at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available this weekend after Cup Series qualifying and after each Playoff race.

Cup Series Playoff Championship Standings :

Joey Logano +17

Christopher Bell +42

Kyle Larson +35

William Byron +27

Denny Hamlin -27

Tyler Reddick -30

Ryan Blaney -47

Chase Elliott -53

Xfinity Series Playoff Championship Standings

AJ Allmendinger +7

Justin Allgaier +32

Cole Custer +16

Chandler Smith +8

Austin Hill -8

Jesse Love -13

Sam Mayer -23

Sammy Smith -53

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Championship Standings

Grant Enfinger +18

Corey Heim +30

Christian Eckes +29

Ty Majeski +5

Rajah Caruth -5

Taylor Gray -13

Nick Sanchez -20

Tyler Ankrum -23

Friday, Oct. 25

2:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All entries, 20 minutes

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound)

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

Timed, 2 Groups, 15 minutes each

4:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Impound – All entries, single vehicle, 1 lap

Saturday, Oct. 26

9:05 a.m.: Cup Series Practice

Groups A & B, 20 minutes each

MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

9:50 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound – Groups A & B, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds

MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Noon: NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200

Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles

FS!/MRN/SiriusXM

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, Oct. 27

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400

Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM