Treyten Lapcevich Reflects on 2024 CARS Tour Season Despite Rough North Wilkesboro Finish

North Wilkesboro, N.C.: While Canadian standout Treyten Lapcevich and his Chad Bryant Racing team did not end their 2024 zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Tour season the way that they had hoped this past Saturday night, the duo is still reflecting on many positives from the season.

The anticipation to return to the historic North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway for Lapcevich and his team were high considering the team was the most recent winner at the famed North Carolina short track earlier this year.

Their fall trip to sweep the season, though, hit a major roadblock when Lapcevich retired from the ECMD 125 due to engine failure.

Before the expiration, Lapcevich and his Chad Bryant-led team were in contention for a strong finish in this year’s zMAX CARS Tour Late Model season finale.

“North Wilkesboro was certainly disappointing for our team with an engine failure ending our race early,” said Lapcevich.

“We had good speed all weekend long, started a little deeper in the pack than we would’ve liked to after being the first one out in qualifying, but when it came race time – we had a lot of speed and were making positions up very quickly.

“I felt as if we had speed capable of riding up the elevator for a second time this year, but unfortunately didn’t get the chance to find out.”

With back-to-back hardship finishes, Lapcevich still reflected on 2024, when the team showcased their ability to overcome bad luck early in the season with positivity and consistency.

“I am still very proud of our team for the amazing year that we had,” expressed Lapcevich. “We’ve encountered a lot of bad luck these last two weeks, but I still don’t think that hinders what we were able to accomplish this year as a team.

﻿“We came a long way since the beginning but turned into a consistent threat at the front of the field.”

Unofficially, finishing sixth in the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Tour championship point standings, Lapcevich expressed extreme gratitude for his partners who assisted in making the 2024 racing season possible.

“I really want to send a huge thanks to my sponsors for providing me with this opportunity,” added Lapcevich.

“Evirum, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Allrem Racing have put a lot of belief in me, which I’m extremely grateful for. Thank you to the Chad Bryant Racing team for all of their hard work all season long.”

“Overall, being surrounded by great people, I learned so much and grew as a driver that I think will make us an even bigger threat heading into next year.”

After 17 races, Chad Bryant Racing unofficially finished seventh in the championship owner standings with one win, six top-five and 12 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 8.2 with Lapcevich at the helm.

Lapcevich’s plans for the 2025 season will be announced in due course.

For more on Treyten Lapcevich, like him on Facebook (treyten.lapcevich) and follow him on Instagram (@treytenlapcevich) and X | Twitter (@TreytenL).

