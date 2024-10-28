NASCAR Cup PR

Burton Finishes 24th at Homestead

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team skirted potential damage from a Lap-Two incident and went on to finish 24th in Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway.

It was Burton and the team’s 15th top-25 finish of 2024.

Burton started Sunday’s 400-miler from 34th place but soon found himself on pit road after the field stacked up behind the spinning car of Justin Haley. Burton made contact with the outside wall, so the DEX Imaging team put a new set of tires on the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse but found no significant damage, so Burton rejoined the race in 34th place.

He made a regularly scheduled green-flag pit stop at Lap 50 and ended the first 80-lap Stage in 28th place.

In the second Stage he again finished 28th, but in the third and final segment of the race he began moving forward and ran most of that portion of the race inside the top 25.

Burton was 21st after his final stop at Lap 256 of 267, but the team was down a set of fresh tires at that point due to the early-race incident, and Burton dropped to 24th at the checkered flag.

Burton and the Wood Brothers team now head to the Woods’ home track, Martinsville Speedway, for next Sunday’s Xfinity 500, the next-to-last race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

About DEX Imaging
DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:
Reducing Operating Costs
Reducing Paper Consumption
Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing
Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Homestead
Next article
2024 Most Popular Driver Award Starts October 28

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

2024 Most Popular Driver Award Starts October 28

Official Release -
Voting for the 2024 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award opened Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.
Read more

Toyota Motor Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company Co-host Motorsport Event to Share the Excitement...

Official Release -
Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) jointly hosted the "Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing FESTIVAL" at the Everland Speedway in Yongin
Read more

Cadillac aims for strong finishing kick

Official Release -
ollowing its best finish and maiden pole in the past two events, Cadillac Racing aims to close out its second season of FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar competition with a statement result in the Bapco Energies Eight Hours of Bahrain.
Read more

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Homestead

Official Release -
Ryan Blaney came up one spot short of clinching a spot in the Championship 4 to defend his 2023 Cup Series title Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category