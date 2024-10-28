Burton Finishes 24th at Homestead

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team skirted potential damage from a Lap-Two incident and went on to finish 24th in Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway.

It was Burton and the team’s 15th top-25 finish of 2024.

Burton started Sunday’s 400-miler from 34th place but soon found himself on pit road after the field stacked up behind the spinning car of Justin Haley. Burton made contact with the outside wall, so the DEX Imaging team put a new set of tires on the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse but found no significant damage, so Burton rejoined the race in 34th place.

He made a regularly scheduled green-flag pit stop at Lap 50 and ended the first 80-lap Stage in 28th place.

In the second Stage he again finished 28th, but in the third and final segment of the race he began moving forward and ran most of that portion of the race inside the top 25.

Burton was 21st after his final stop at Lap 256 of 267, but the team was down a set of fresh tires at that point due to the early-race incident, and Burton dropped to 24th at the checkered flag.

Burton and the Wood Brothers team now head to the Woods’ home track, Martinsville Speedway, for next Sunday’s Xfinity 500, the next-to-last race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.