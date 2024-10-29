OPTIC GAMING AND GAINBRIDGE TO SPONSOR JUSTIN HALEY, SPIRE MOTORSPORTS AT MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 29, 2024) – OpTic Gaming will return to Spire Motorsports in a co-primary capacity with Gainbridge aboard Justin Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

This unique collaboration pairs OpTic Gaming and Gainbridge at the half-mile paperclip-shaped speedway, sporting a livery on the No. 7 fans are sure not to miss. As part of this weekend’s partnership, Optic will roll out a sweepstakes from Oct. 31 – Nov. 12, offering an exclusive merchandise giveaway to followers of @OpTicGaming, @GainbridgeSport and @SpireMotorsport on X and Instagram.

OpTic Gaming, founded in 2006, is an industry-defining global esports, media, and entertainment organization based in North Texas. With a dedicated audience built up over a decade dubbed the “GREENWALL,” OpTic is recognized for its extensive impact pioneering this emerging industry. OpTic boasts a longstanding record of competitive success with over 50 Championship wins across titles including Call of Duty, Halo, Counterstrike, DOTA, Gears of War, Rocket League and APEX Legends. OpTic was named the 2022 Esports Organization of the Year at the Esports Awards.

“We’re thrilled to work with Spire Motorsports again in combination with Gainbridge and wrap Justin Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro with a one-of-a-kind scheme,” said Hector Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of OpTic Gaming. “OpTic is one of the few organizations bridging the gap between traditional sports and gaming. With NASCAR investing in and growing their esports community, this collaboration just makes sense. We’re excited to be along for the ride with Justin and bring co-branded merchandise to the GREENWALL with an exclusive merchandise available soon on the OpTic Shop.”

Gainbridge, a Group 1001 Company, offers an online digital platform, offering trusted financial products simplified for the modern age. The Indianapolis-headquartered organization carries a vast presence across multiple disciplines of motorsports and promotes its suite of services as a multi-year presenting sponsor of the Indianapolis 500, and a founding partner of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

As part of its marketing and social media programing, Gainbridge launched @GainbridgeSport on Instagram and X to support its promotional initiatives across its sports sponsorship portfolio.

“We’re excited to see Justin Haley and Spire Motorsports take on the challenge of Martinsville Speedway with the support of Gainbridge and OpTic Gaming,” said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy & Activation at Group 1001. “Martinsville is a historic, tough track and we’re confident that Justin and the Spire team are up to the task. OpTic Gaming’s involvement brings a unique energy and fanbase to the sport, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Haley made his Cup Series debut for Spire Motorsports on April 28, 2019 at Talladega Superspeedway and picked up both his and the team’s first win – an upset of practically unprecedented proportions – less than three months later in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona International Speedway. He signed a multi-year agreement with Spire Motorsports earlier this season and made his first start behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 last month at Kansas Speedway.

“I’m pumped to hit the track at Martinsville in this new OpTic Gaming and Gainbridge scheme,” said Haley. “The car looks incredible, and it’s an honor to represent two awesome brands. Martinsville is always a challenge, so I’m going to give it everything I’ve got to bring home a win for these guys.”

The Winamac, Ind., racer has recorded seven Cup Series starts at Martinsville and calls an eighth-place NASCAR Xfinity Series finish a career best at the famed Virginia oval. Sunday’s race at Martinsville will mark Haley’s 143rd career start in NASCAR’s premier division.

“Spire Motorsports is eager to have Gainbridge and OpTic Gaming join us for this weekend’s race during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs,” said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Holdings, Spire Motorsports’ parent company. “As a company that’s deeply invested in esports, partnering with OpTic Gaming is a natural fit. We’re excited to bring their energy and fanbase to the world of NASCAR. Justin Haley is a great representative for both brands. We’re confident he’ll deliver a strong performance at Martinsville.”

The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, Nov. 3 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The 35th of 36 points races on the 2024 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Countdown to Green on NBC will take the green flag at 1:30 p.m. EST.



Led by Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez, OpTic was originally thrust into the forefront of gaming entertainment with competitive gaming content. Their award-winning docuseries, “Vision,” began in 2015 and provided a behind-the-scenes look at everything OpTic. The story continues today with “The Process,” a staple in the gaming community. For more information, visit OpTicGaming.com.

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indiana. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Justin Haley, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth drives the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Silverados in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on April 7, 2022 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.