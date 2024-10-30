Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Benebone Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 30, 2024) – Michael McDowell will celebrate his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the penultimate race of the 2024 season.

McDowell will become the 47th different driver in series history to make 500 starts or more and is one of six active full-time drivers in the Cup Series to reach the 500 start-plateau joining Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. The 39-year-old also made is first Cup Series start at Martinsville in 2008 driving for Michael Waltrip Racing. McDowell will be making his 28th start at the Martinsville Speedway, looking to improve on his 21st place result in the spring.

Benebone will be back on the No. 34 FRM Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend returning back to the track since Watkins Glen International, where McDowell finished 7th-place.

The NASCAR Cup Series track activity will begin Saturday, November 2nd with practice and qualifying at 1:00 pm ET on the NBC Sports app. The Xfinity 500 will be Sunday, November 3rd at 2:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Benebone Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“It’s pretty special to be making my 500th career Cup Series start and to achieve such a big milestone in my career. Martinsville was where I got my first ever start back in 2008, so it’s cool that it has come full circle to this weekend. Just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey – team owners, sponsors and fans – who have supported me all these years.

“It’s awesome to have Benebone back on the car this weekend. We’ve run well every time they’ve been on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse this season, so we’re going to try to keep the momentum up at Martinsville.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“For anyone to have raced in this sport for as long as Michael has is pretty remarkable, especially with some of the names he’s included with. It’s an awesome honor to be on the box for his 500th start and I know the team is excited as well to be a part of this milestone.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

