Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Weekend Schedule for Martinsville Playoff Race

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

NASCAR travels to Martinsville Speedway for the final races in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs this weekend. Four drivers in each series will advance to contend for the coveted 2024 championship title at Phoenix Raceway.

The Craftsman Truck Series headlines the racing action Friday evening in the ZIP BUY NOW, PAY LATER 200 followed by the Xfinity Series NATIONAL DEBT RELIEF 250 Saturday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the XFINITY 500.

Friday, Nov. 1 Schedule

1:36 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2
2:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports App
4:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBC Sports App

6:0 p.m.: Truck Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200
105.2 miles (200 Laps)
Stages end on Lap 50, Lap 100, Lap 200
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $672,417
Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Nov. 2 Schedule

1:00 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250
131.5 miles (250 Laps)
Stages end on Lap 60, Lap 120, Lap 250
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,441,088
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Nov. 3 Schedule

2:00 p.m.: Cup Series Xfinity 500
263 miles (500 Laps)
Stage end on Lap 130, Lap 260, Lap 500
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $8,991,338
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Current Playoff Standings – NASCAR Cup Series

Tyler Reddick-win
Joey Logano-win
Christopher Bell +29
William Byron +7

Kyle Larson -7
Denny Hamlin -18
Ryan Blaney – 38
Chase Elliott -43

Current Playoff Standings – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Austin Hill – win
AJ Allmendinger – win
Justin Allgaier +35
Cole Custer +28

Chandler Smith -28
Jesse Love -35
Sam Mayer -47
Sammy Smith -95

Current Playoff Standings – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Grant Enfinger – win
Corey Heim +49
Christian Eckes +38
Ty Majeski + 22
Rajah Caruth -22
Taylor Gray 24
Tyler Ankrum -41
Nicholas Sanchez -43

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
