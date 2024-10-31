Weekend Schedule for Martinsville Playoff Race

NASCAR travels to Martinsville Speedway for the final races in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs this weekend. Four drivers in each series will advance to contend for the coveted 2024 championship title at Phoenix Raceway.

The Craftsman Truck Series headlines the racing action Friday evening in the ZIP BUY NOW, PAY LATER 200 followed by the Xfinity Series NATIONAL DEBT RELIEF 250 Saturday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the XFINITY 500.

Friday, Nov. 1 Schedule

1:36 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2

2:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports App

4:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBC Sports App

6:0 p.m.: Truck Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200

105.2 miles (200 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 50, Lap 100, Lap 200

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $672,417

Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Nov. 2 Schedule

1:00 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250

131.5 miles (250 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 60, Lap 120, Lap 250

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,441,088

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Nov. 3 Schedule

2:00 p.m.: Cup Series Xfinity 500

263 miles (500 Laps)

Stage end on Lap 130, Lap 260, Lap 500

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $8,991,338

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Current Playoff Standings – NASCAR Cup Series

Tyler Reddick-win

Joey Logano-win

Christopher Bell +29

William Byron +7

Kyle Larson -7

Denny Hamlin -18

Ryan Blaney – 38

Chase Elliott -43

Current Playoff Standings – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Austin Hill – win

AJ Allmendinger – win

Justin Allgaier +35

Cole Custer +28

Chandler Smith -28

Jesse Love -35

Sam Mayer -47

Sammy Smith -95

Current Playoff Standings – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Grant Enfinger – win

Corey Heim +49

Christian Eckes +38

Ty Majeski + 22

Rajah Caruth -22

Taylor Gray 24

Tyler Ankrum -41

Nicholas Sanchez -43