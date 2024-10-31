Weekend Schedule for Martinsville Playoff Race

NASCAR travels to Martinsville Speedway for the final races in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs this weekend. Four drivers in each series will advance to contend for the coveted 2024 championship title at Phoenix Raceway.
The Craftsman Truck Series headlines the racing action Friday evening in the ZIP BUY NOW, PAY LATER 200 followed by the Xfinity Series NATIONAL DEBT RELIEF 250 Saturday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the XFINITY 500.
Friday, Nov. 1 Schedule
1:36 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2
2:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports App
4:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBC Sports App
6:0 p.m.: Truck Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200
105.2 miles (200 Laps)
Stages end on Lap 50, Lap 100, Lap 200
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $672,417
Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Saturday, Nov. 2 Schedule
1:00 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM
2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
4:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250
131.5 miles (250 Laps)
Stages end on Lap 60, Lap 120, Lap 250
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,441,088
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Sunday, Nov. 3 Schedule
2:00 p.m.: Cup Series Xfinity 500
263 miles (500 Laps)
Stage end on Lap 130, Lap 260, Lap 500
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $8,991,338
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Current Playoff Standings – NASCAR Cup Series
Tyler Reddick-win
Joey Logano-win
Christopher Bell +29
William Byron +7
Kyle Larson -7
Denny Hamlin -18
Ryan Blaney – 38
Chase Elliott -43
Current Playoff Standings – NASCAR Xfinity Series
Austin Hill – win
AJ Allmendinger – win
Justin Allgaier +35
Cole Custer +28
Chandler Smith -28
Jesse Love -35
Sam Mayer -47
Sammy Smith -95
Current Playoff Standings – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Grant Enfinger – win
Corey Heim +49
Christian Eckes +38
Ty Majeski + 22
Rajah Caruth -22
Taylor Gray 24
Tyler Ankrum -41
Nicholas Sanchez -43