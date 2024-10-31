Nascar 2024 cup series finale 500: Climax of an intriguing season

The world of motorsports has been thrilled with a long season filled with captivating race battles, crashes, and burnouts. And as the 53rd season of the new era Cup series reaches its final day, fans of NASCAR are about to get on this adrenaline-pumping ride one last time for the year. Let us look at all the key details and information of the final race day of a truly brilliant Nascar Cup series finale.

Key Info

Venue: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Arizona.

Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Arizona. Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Sunday, November 10, 2024. Time: 3:00 ET

3:00 ET Where to watch: NBC/Peacock

Season details and race day stats

The finale of the 2024 NASCAR and the last of the playoff rounds promises the chance to witness another display of top-notch skill and talent from the best NASCAR drivers. It has an added twist as the top eight on the leaderboard and the championship four playoff drivers battle one last time for the title.

Of the top eight playoff drivers, only five are realistically in the race for top honors. They are points leader Christopher Bell, the already crowned regular season champion Tyler Reddick, together with Joey Logano, William Byron, and Kyle Larson.

Betting on the NASCAR 2024 Series Cup final

Regarding the betting favorites to win the championship, the bookies favor three players above others. Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Joey Logan are all valued at 3 to 1, meaning it’s there for the taking for these three riders. Kyle Larson and William Baron are set at 6 to 1 and 11 to 2, respectively. At the same time, the likes of Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliot are all considered outsiders with odds of 20 to 1, 25 to 1, and 40 to 1, respectively.

Likely outcome and winner of the Series finale

Despite the possibility of an outside bet winning the series, the top three, Christoper Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Joey Logan, are still the best bets. These drivers have shown consistency and exceptional skill throughout the season, with the most top finishes and an ability to perform in challenging situations. You might want to choose a spread betting option like a top 3 finish instead of an outright win to give your bet more of a safety net.

As the series finale draws closer, the race for the number one title is slowly heating up. The drivers and crew will be fine-tuning mind and machine for the defining race of the season. And just as it has been the theme through the season, we expect more action, twists, and vehicular carnage on the way to the ultimate prize.