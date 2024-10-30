What went down in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick passed Denny Hamlin with two laps to go and then moved up into the high groove up against the wall to pass Ryan Blaney in the final corner on the final lap to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Riddick said. “I just knew I needed to get even with him on his right side door, and he raced me clean, and I appreciate it. I’m just really, really excited having a shot at the championship.”

Riddick led 97 of the 267 laps for his eighth career NASCAR Cup Series win and third of the season. With this win, Reddick secured his position in the Championship Four in two weeks at Phoenix Raceway.

“Little kid drove his ass off, and I’m proud of him,” said team owner Michael Jordan. “He didn’t let go; he just went for it, and we needed it. We needed it.”

Despite good finishes, Blaney and Hamlin are in must-win positions heading into Martinsville Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell finished fourth and now leads the series points standings by 22 points over William Byron, who finished sixth.

“Obviously, it’s disappointment – had a great shot to win, and didn’t have a very good last lap,” Blaney said. “Man, I thought I got into [turn] three hard, and the 45 just blitzed up in there, and it stuck for him, which is very impressive. ”

Standings after the Straight Talk Wireless 400 – Sunday, October 27, 2024

Rank Driver Car Starts GL Points Ldr Nxt Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts 1 Christopher Bell (P) 20 34 0 4132 0 0 3 11 32 2 William Byron (P) 24 34 1 4110 -22 22 3 2 23 3 Kyle Larson (P) 5 33 -1 4103 -29 7 6 12 52 4 Tyler Reddick (P) 45 34 2 4098 -34 5 3 6 29 5 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 34 0 4092 -40 6 3 7 15 6 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 34 1 4072 -60 20 2 4 19 7 Joey Logano (P) 22 34 -3 4070 -62 2 3 2 12 8 Chase Elliott (P) 9 34 0 4067 -65 3 1 1 14

Race Notes

The Margin of victory was 0.241 seconds.

Six caution periods for 30 laps.

Average Speed was 129.379 mph.

The race lasted 3 hours, 5 Mins, 44 Secs

33 lead changes among 11 drivers.

What went down behind Riddick in the Straight Talk Wireless 400

Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman finished seventh, Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger eighth, Spire Motorsports rookie Carson Hocevar ninth, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece rounded out the top ten.

Kyle Larson, Hamlin, Blaney, and Chase Elliott are below the cutline with one race remaining.

What’s Next

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 3rd, for the XFINITY 500 at 2 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.