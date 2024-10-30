Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Image

What went down in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick passed Denny Hamlin with two laps to go and then moved up into the high groove up against the wall to pass Ryan Blaney in the final corner on the final lap to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Riddick said. “I just knew I needed to get even with him on his right side door, and he raced me clean, and I appreciate it. I’m just really, really excited having a shot at the championship.”

Riddick led 97 of the 267 laps for his eighth career NASCAR Cup Series win and third of the season. With this win, Reddick secured his position in the Championship Four in two weeks at Phoenix Raceway.

“Little kid drove his ass off, and I’m proud of him,” said team owner Michael Jordan. “He didn’t let go; he just went for it, and we needed it. We needed it.”

Despite good finishes, Blaney and Hamlin are in must-win positions heading into Martinsville Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell finished fourth and now leads the series points standings by 22 points over William Byron, who finished sixth.

“Obviously, it’s disappointment – had a great shot to win, and didn’t have a very good last lap,” Blaney said. “Man, I thought I got into [turn] three hard, and the 45 just blitzed up in there, and it stuck for him, which is very impressive. ”

Standings after the Straight Talk Wireless 400 – Sunday, October 27, 2024

RankDriverCarStartsGLPointsLdrNxtRace WinsStage WinsPlayoff Pts
1Christopher Bell (P)2034041320031132
2William Byron (P)243414110-22223223
3Kyle Larson (P)533-14103-29761252
4Tyler Reddick (P)453424098-3453629
5Denny Hamlin (P)113404092-4063715
6Ryan Blaney (P)123414072-60202419
7Joey Logano (P)2234-34070-6223212
8Chase Elliott (P)93404067-6531114

Race Notes

  • The Margin of victory was 0.241 seconds.
  • Six caution periods for 30 laps.
  • Average Speed was 129.379 mph.
  • The race lasted 3 hours, 5 Mins, 44 Secs
  • Six caution flags for 30 laps.
  • 33 lead changes among 11 drivers.

What went down behind Riddick in the Straight Talk Wireless 400

Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman finished seventh, Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger eighth, Spire Motorsports rookie Carson Hocevar ninth, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece rounded out the top ten.

Kyle Larson, Hamlin, Blaney, and Chase Elliott are below the cutline with one race remaining.

What’s Next

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 3rd, for the XFINITY 500 at 2 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Charles Denike replacing Bootie Barker as Bubba Wallace’s Cup crew chief in 2025

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Rick Ware Racing: Corey LaJoie/Kaz Grala Martinsville Advance

Official Release -
Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse, will make his 14th career Martinsville (Va.) Speedway start in Sunday’s XFINITY 500.
Read more

SUNNYD Racing: Josh Berry Martinsville Advance

Official Release -
Josh Berry will head to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series’ penultimate race Sunday with all of his focus on redemption.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Martinsville Speedway

Official Release -
The white flag for the 2024 NASCAR season will fly this weekend as all three NASCAR national series will head to Martinsville Speedway for the final race of the Round of Eight.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports has won five of the last eight races at Martinsville Speedway with all four active drivers winning at least once.
Read more

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category