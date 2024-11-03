Daniel Quimby Earns Championship, Alex Crosbie Wins in Final Race at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas (November 3, 2024) – Alex Crosbie earned his second-career win in Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) on Saturday afternoon. A lot was at stake in the season-finale race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), including the 2024 championship for F4 U.S., which Daniel Quimby won by 4.5 points with a runner-up finish.

Notes of Interest:

Alex Crosbie earned his second-career F4 U.S. win in the final race of the season at Circuit of The Americas. The New Zealander finished the season with two wins and six podium results.

Daniel Quimby earned his 10th podium of the season with a runner-up finish in Round 14. Quimby was one of three drivers with 10 podiums this year—tying both Nicolas Stati and Connor Roberts.

Connor Roberts earned his seventh consecutive podium after finishing third in Saturday’s race. Since Round 8 at New Jersey Motorsports Park, the 20-year-old driver has accumulated one win, two second-place and four third-place finishes.

Alex Popow was awarded the Omologato Perfectly-Timed Move of the Race in recognition of his outstanding performance this weekend, which included two wins during his F4 U.S. debut weekend. As part of the recognition, he was awarded a bespoke Omologato timepiece.

Daniel Quimby won the 2024 F4 U.S. Driver Championship by 4.5 points over second-place Nicolas Stati.

Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport won the F4 U.S. Team Championship. Fielding up to four different drivers this season, including Nicolas Stati, Alex Crosbie, Barrett Wolfe and Seth Gilmore, Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport tallied five wins and 18 podiums.

Recording the fastest lap in Race 2, Alex Crosbie (No. 41 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) started Saturday’s event in the point position and immediately took control of the race as the field charged toward Turn 1. To Crosbie’s outside was Alex Popow (No. 55 MLT Motorsports Ligier JS F422) who won back-to-back races in the first two rounds of the weekend. However, their mirrors were filled with championship rivals Daniel Quimby (No. 24 Cruise America / MIR Raceline / FIJI Airways / GalvanizeIns Ligier JS F422) and Nicolas Stati (No. 15 AGI Sport Ligier JS F422), who comprised the second row. Quimby entered the round knowing exactly what he needed to do to win the championship—win the race, or beat Stati by at least two positions. Anything less, wouldn’t be enough. With no time to waste, Quimby charged toward Turn 1 on the opening lap looking to gain as much ground as possible. He overtook Popow, leaving the MLT Motorsports driver as a buffer between himself and Stati. Not willing to give up the position or the championship that easily, Stati worked to chase down Popow and quickly engaged in a three-car battle for third, which also included Connor Roberts (No. 46 ApexSpeed.com / Entropy Cellars Ligier JS F422).

While the battle ensued for third, both Crosbie and Quimby were able to pull away. Showing the strength of his Ligier JS F422 and Ligier Storm engine, Crosbie opened up a 4.648 gap over Quimby. However, his advantage was erased with just under 10 minutes left on the clock when the safety car deployed. The field returned to green as the white flag also waved, giving competitors a one-lap dash to the finish. Unphased by the restart, Crosbie once again pulled away from the field to take control of the race. In second, Quimby was under attack by Roberts, Popow and Stati; however, the pressure only lasted a few turns as contact further back in the field left two cars stopped on the circuit and once again brought out a full-course caution.

Crossing the finish line, Crosbie was followed by Quimby, Roberts, Popow and Stati. With Quimby ahead and two cars separating the championship contenders, the Australian gained enough points in the final round to overtake Stati and win the championship.

“This was a big weight lifted off my shoulders—I was a bit nervous this morning,” said Quimby after climbing from the car. “It was a really good race. I’d like to thank everyone who’s come on board this year—Motorhome Republic, Cruise America, Crankhouse, Galvanize Insurance, FIJI Airways, MIR Raceline. The boys from Atlantic Racing Team have done an awesome job all weekend.”

Crosbie, who won earlier this year in Round 6 at New Jersey Motorsports Park, returned to victory lane.

“It definitely was a good race that one,” said Crosbie atop the podium. “I kept my cool and finally found the speed I needed for this weekend. It’s great to finally get the win for the last race of the season. I’d like to thank Golden Homes and my parents for everything they’ve done.”

F4 U.S. returns for the 2025 season at NOLA Motorsports Park, March 27-30. Prospective drivers looking to learn more about F4 U.S. should visit the championship’s website, F4USChampionship.com. Additional news and updates throughout the off-season will be shared on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.