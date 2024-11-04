NHRA AT VEGAS 2: Team Chevy Race Report | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 FORD PERFORMANCE NHRA NATIONALS

THE STRIP AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & STATS

NOVEMBER 4, 2024

JOHN FORCE RACING’S AUSTIN PROCK AND BRITTANY FORCE DOUBLE-UP WITH CHEVROLET AT THE STRIP AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Aaron Stanfield Captured Chevrolet’s 400th Pro Stock Win Since 1970 While His Father Greg Stanfield Won the Factory X Championship in Las Vegas

Notes:

Doubling up at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Monday, Austin Prock, competing in the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, and Brittany Force, driving the Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, both won their respective categories in team owner John Force’s first return to the track since his incident in Richmond earlier this season.

Prock, who leaves Las Vegas leading the championship over teammate Jack Beckman, racing on behalf of John Force in the Countdown to the Championship, won his eighth event this season and 12th of his career by defeating Paul Lee in the final round.

Force raced to her 36th career final round and faced off against Doug Kalitta in Monday’s final round, making a 3.703-second E.T. lap at 332.59 mph pass to win her 17th career Wally trophy and first this season.

With a strong performance by both John Force Racing Funny Cars on Sunday up to semifinals, Prock and Jack Beckman, competing on behalf of John Force in the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, ensured the team will compete for the World Championship, its 21st in team history, in Pomona. All three John Force Racing cars raced to the semifinals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway before racing was suspended Sunday for cold temperatures. The Top Fuel Finals and Funny Car semifinal and final rounds were completed Monday in Las Vegas.

Heading into race day atop the qualifying leaderboard, Force captured her fifth No. 1 qualifier of 2024 and 51st in her career, by running 3.660 seconds E.T. at 334.98 mph.

Prock secured his 14th No. 1 qualifier this year, breaking the record of team owner and 16-time world champion John Force for most No. 1 qualifiers in a single season. First taking the provision No. 1 qualifier spot with his Q2 run of 3.843 seconds E.T. at 333.33 mph, Prock then bested his qualifying result in Q3 with 3.817 seconds E.T. at 327.98 mph.

Prock secured the record as Force looked on during his return to the track at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time since his accident in Richmond.

Beckman raced his way to the semifinals against Paul Lee but faced a close drag race determined by .002 E.T. and fell to Lee.

Qualifying No. 2 for Sunday’s NHRA Nationals, Beckman ran a career-best elapsed time during Q4, a stout 3.821 seconds E.T. at 330.41 mph.

Aaron Stanfield, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock with Elite Motorsports, captured Chevrolet’s 400th win since 1970 in the category by defeating Greg Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS. Stanfield captured his sixth win of 2024 and 14th career in Pro Stock, beating Anderson with a .023 reaction time on a 6.606 seconds E.T. run at 206.31 mph. Anderson finished runner-up behind Stanfield by just .08 mph on a run of 6.591 seconds E.T. at 206.39 mph.

With Dallas Glenn eliminated in Round 1 on Sunday in Las Vegas and Aaron Stanfield racing to the Finals on Monday, Stanfield leaves Las Vegas and heads to Pomona the Pro Stock points leader in a tight world championship battle.

Concluding four qualifying sessions, Greg Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, captured his seventh No. 1 qualifier this season and 131st of his career. Dallas Glenn, who leads the championships standings over Aaron Stanfield and Anderson, qualified No. 5 heading into race day in Las Vegas.

Reaching the final round in Holley EFI Factory X, Greg Stanfield, driving the Rod Shop Chevrolet COPO Camaro, secured his sixth NHRA world championship on Friday and the inaugural in Factory X. Stanfield won the season-opening Las Vegas race, and additionally captured victories at Chicago and Dallas to win three times in 2024.

Friday saw Jesse Alexandra break the six-second barrier to become the first competitor in the Holley EFI Factory X category to do so behind the wheel of his Chevrolet COPO Camaro. Alexandra raced to the feat by running a stout 6.988-second E.T. pass at 192.44 mph in his 2024 Camaro.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“I’m feeling amazing. Me and Brittany (Force) have been talking about doubling up all year long, and to get it done when John (Force) is finally back at the racetrack, the good Lord was looking down on us, blessing us today. It’s been a wild weekend, a long weekend, but it’s going to be a (dang) long day. Thank you Cornwell Tools, thank you, Chevrolet, thank you GHX, Rick Hendrick, HendrickCars.com, thank you, everyone. Let’s go!”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“It means everything. We’ve been chasing this win for two years at this event. It has been a long road this whole season, but I’m really proud of these guys right here. They’ve never given up. The hard work that has gone into this team, their patience, until we got back here, their fight to never give up, I’m proud of all of them. I have to thank my sponsors Chevrolet, Monster Energy, HendrickCars.com, Cornwell Tools, GHX, all of them. It took all of us to get here. This win right here, like I said, I believe, I always believe, that everything happens for a reason and I believe that God has a plan. This was his plan, to win, to double up because it’s the first race my dad (John Force) has come back to since his wreck in Virginia. It’s been a long road. I’m so proud of him. This win right here, this win is for him.”

DAVID GRUBNIC, CREW CHIEF FOR BRITTANY FORCE AND THE CHEVROLET TOP FUEL TEAM:

“The track is excellent. We probably didn’t get enough in it to compensate for that, but either way it got the job done. We’ve had a struggle this year, and one win isn’t going to be enough to get us back to where we need to be. I’ve got to thank all of our sponsors, the Force family, they’ve been very patient with me. But we’re turning it around. We can see where we’re going.”

JOHN FORCE, TEAM OWNER OF JOHN FORCE RACING, ON TODAY’S DOUBLE-UP IN LAS VEGAS:

“Well, Brittany (Force) drove the Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster and got the win, and (Austin) Prock of course, he drives the Cornwell Camaro. He got the win, too. So, I’m really excited. Brittany has struggled all year, but I think they got it figured out, and we’ll see where it goes. But I just want to thank Chevrolet for everything, and I want to really thank HendrickCars.com, all of our great partners. I got to see both of my teams win today with their support and with our entire family at the track this weekend. I’m glad to be back.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Overall, it was a fantastic weekend for me and my PEAK Chevy team. It was really frustrating to lose, and we lost to what was the quickest run of the weekend. Paul Lee’s car was going to run a mid-81 against us. We still laid down a .82 with the cylinder out. Even when our car is not perfect, it is still one of the best hot rods out here and it gives me nothing but excitement pulling into Pomona for the last race. Our push right now is to close the season with a win, 1-2, for John Force.”

AARON STANFIELD, DRIVER OF THE JOHNSONS’ HORSEPOWERED GARAGE/MELLING PERFORMANCE CHEVROLET CAMARO SS PRO STOCK FOR ELITE MOTORSPORTS:

“They (his Elite Motorsports team) all went back and studied what happened, and they made the right calls here. It’s a little tricky when you don’t have as many race cars on the racetrack. Man, I’ve got the greatest guys out here at the racetrack, and thank you to (Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage), Jason and Nikki Johnson, the Melling Brothers, Joe Janac, and all these Elite Motorsports boys. This was a big day for us, and it’s Vegas baby!”

Up Next:

The final race of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series takes place at the famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip Nov. 15-17.

