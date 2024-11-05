CORNWELL QUALITY TOOLS NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF PRESTIGIOUS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS IN INDY

World’s biggest drag race celebrates 71st year in 2025; Cornwell Quality Tools to continue as “Official Professional Tools of NHRA”

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 5, 2024) – NHRA officials announced today that Cornwell Quality Tools has been named the new title sponsor of the world’s biggest drag race, the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, as part of an exciting multi-year agreement that includes Cornwell Quality Tools continuing as the “Official Professional Tools of NHRA.”

The 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals will take place Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, putting all the stars in NHRA drag racing on the sport’s grandest stage. Tickets are also now on sale for the marquee event on the NHRA schedule.

Part of drag racing lore for seven decades, the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals represents the pinnacle in NHRA drag racing. For 70 years, The Big Go has brought out the best in the sport, with hundreds of racers descending upon Indy each year hoping for their U.S. Nationals moment.

“As our partnership with the NHRA continues to grow, we are very excited about the opportunity to become the title sponsor of the NHRA U.S. Nationals over the next three years,” said Bob Studenic, President and CEO of Cornwell Quality Tools. “This is the world’s biggest drag race, and it’s an honor to have the Cornwell Tools brand associated with this spectacular event. We look forward to continuing our support of the NHRA and engaging with all the fans during this incredible race weekend.”

As part of the title sponsorship at The Big Go and as the “Official Professional Tools of NHRA,” Cornwell Quality Tools will have an extensive on-site presence at all national events on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour, including inflatables, signage, display space, PA and Jumbotron spots, and sponsorship of the “Cornwell Quality Tools Content Creator Zone” near the starting line.

Cornwell Quality Tools, which has been an industry leader for more than 100 years, will also receive television spots and logo integration into all NHRA on FOX broadcasts, including the Cornwell Quality Tools Crew Chief Confidential segment.

At Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Cornwell Quality Tools will get permanent signage on the famous midway arch walking bridge and left lane win light, as well as a suite in the new Wally Parks Tower that is due to be completed for the 2025 event. Cornwell Quality Tools will also receive additional signage during the U.S. Nationals, in-broadcast signage, social media coverage at the race, and its name and logo in all promotional and souvenir items.

“It’s a huge thrill to announce Cornwell Quality Tools as our title sponsor for our biggest and most prestigious race, the U.S. Nationals,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Their passion and dedication to NHRA drag racing makes them the perfect partner for a race that puts our teams and drivers on the grandest stage in our sport. They’ve been an awesome partner as the ‘Official Professional Tools of NHRA,’ so it’s exciting to see them now be a part of The Big Go for years to come.”

Cornwell Quality Tools is also a partner with the standout John Force Racing team that includes two-time Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force, Funny Car legend and 16-time world champion John Force, two-time champ Jack Beckman and current Funny Car points leader Austin Prock.

Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won at The Big Go this season as the race celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2024. All four standouts celebrated their first Indy win, etching their names in U.S. Nationals history. Next year’s race will be broadcast on FOX and FS1, including live eliminations on FOX on Monday, Sept. 1.

The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals has been synonymous with some of the biggest moments in NHRA history and more will be made in 2025. Simply put, a win at the world’s biggest drag race simply means more. Careers are defined by victories at The Big Go and every legend has forged their legacies through their Indy success.

Top Fuel’s Schumacher has an amazing 10 victories at The Big Go, the most of any driver in NHRA history, while Force’s five Funny Car wins are tied with Ed McCulloch for the most in class history. Greg Anderson’s 100th career win in 2022 gave the five-time champ seven overall wins in Pro Stock at the world’s biggest drag race, while Antron Brown has five career wins across two classes at the U.S. Nationals.

To purchase tickets for the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, visit www.nhra.com/tickets. For more information about Cornwell Quality Tools, visit www.cornwelltools.com. For more information on NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

About Cornwell Quality Tools

Headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio, Cornwell Quality Tools is the oldest mobile tool company with a market presence since 1919. Family-run and employee-owned, Cornwell is committed to the pride that accompanies the sale of quality materials. With the use of high-grade alloy steel, combined with modern heat-treating methods, Cornwell has continued to produce the finest tools in the world, that have truly been “The Choice of Professionals®” for 105 years. Products are sold via 800 mobile tool dealers across the country. Cornwell has two state-of-the-art distribution centers located in Clearfield, Utah and Wadsworth, Ohio, along with three manufacturing facilities located in Albion, Pennsylvania (Forging Operation), Mogadore, Ohio (Hand Tool Manufacturing), and Van Wert, Ohio (Toolbox Manufacturing). For more information, visit www.cornwelltools.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.