JORDAN LAZIC FOLLOWS WORLD TITLE IN CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD WITH WIN AT LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 5, 2024) – A day after winning the championship in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, Jordan Lazic finished off the 2024 season on an incredible note, winning in the final round on Monday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals.

The event was the final of 10 races in NHRA Pro Mod and the last of the category’s four-race “Road to the Championship” playoffs was powered by JBS Equipment.

The final round was delayed until Monday and Lazic made the most of it to cap off a dream weekend in his supercharged Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro. Mike Janis went red in the finals, handing the victory to Lazic, who went 5.729-seconds at 251.53 mph in the championship round.

Lazic clinched his first career world championship on Sunday in a winner-take-all semifinal against former world champion Kris Thorne. That made for a memorable day and on Monday, Lazic finished the job to pick up his first victory of the season and the second in his career.

“Mike is one of the baddest dudes out there and we knew we had to be crazy on the light,” Lazic said. “It’s a crazy weekend and this is just the crazy cherry on top. We tried to make a plan going in and it just worked out. To go .008 (on the starting line), you can’t ask for much more than, so we’re all just so excited. This is great.”

To reach the final round, Janis, a former world champion who qualified No. 1 in Las Vegas, got past Dmitry Samorukov, Ken Quartuccio and Mike Thielen.

The 2025 schedule for the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will be announced in the coming weeks.

﻿LAS VEGAS — Final finish order (1-16) at the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is the final of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+.

PRO MODIFIED:

Jordan Lazic; 2. Mike Janis; 3. Mike Thielen; 4. Kris Thorne; 5. Mike Castellana; 6. Justin Bond; 7. Kevin Rivenbark; 8. Ken Quartuccio; 9. Sidnei Frigo; 10. JR Gray; 11. Stan Shelton; 12. Billy Banaka; 13. Khalid alBalooshi; 14. Mason Wright; 15. Dmitry Samorukov; 16. Nick Januik.

LAS VEGAS — Final round-by-round results from the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the final of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Jordan Lazic, Chevy Camaro, 5.788, 245.72 def. Billy Banaka, Camaro, 5.796, 245.67; Kevin Rivenbark, Ford Mustang, 5.754, 247.25 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.797, 232.07; Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.801, 239.82 def. Stan Shelton, Mustang, 5.789, 244.47; Mike Thielen, Camaro, 5.761, 248.11 def. Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 5.758, 248.98; Kris Thorne, Camaro, 5.747, 248.84 def. Mason Wright, Camaro, 5.802, 244.74; Ken Quartuccio, Camaro, 5.765, 244.03 def. JR Gray, Camaro, 5.786, 246.66; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.746, 247.70 def. Nick Januik, Chevy Corvette, 14.103, 68.95; Mike Janis, Mustang, 5.733, 245.54 def. Dmitry Samorukov, Camaro, 5.813, 244.87;

QUARTERFINALS — Lazic, 5.793, 245.00 def. Bond, 5.778, 242.28; Thielen, 5.779, 247.84 def. Castellana, 5.777, 248.43; Janis, 5.729, 245.85 def. Quartuccio, Foul – Red Light; Thorne, 5.748, 248.57 def. Rivenbark, 5.791, 246.03;

SEMIFINALS — Lazic, 5.759, 247.57 def. Thorne, 6.669, 144.81; Janis, 5.729, 246.53 def. Thielen, 5.774, 247.66;

FINAL — Lazic, 5.729, 251.53 def. Janis, Foul – Red Light.

LAS VEGAS — Point standings (top 10) following the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the final of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+.

