VP RACING FUELS NAMED OFFICIAL RACING FUEL OF NHRA STARTING IN 2025 SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 6, 2024) – NHRA officials announced today that VP Racing Fuels, Inc., the global leader in performance fuels, lubricants and additives, has been named the exclusive “Official Racing Fuel of NHRA” starting during the 2025 NHRA season as part of an exciting long-term agreement.

As part of a multi-year partnership, VP Racing Fuels, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, will be the official supplier of nitromethane to Top Fuel and Funny Car teams in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. VP’s standout C-25 Racing Fuel will also be the official spec fuel for Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle teams in the professional ranks, while multiple VP fuels will be used in Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and the new Holley EFI Factory X category.

“VP Racing is thrilled to be the Official Racing Fuel of the National Hot Rod Association,” said Bruce Hendel, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for VP Racing. “VP was founded on making better fuel for drag racing, and the NHRA has been part of VP’s heritage for over 40 years. Being named Official Racing Fuel starting in 2025, VP Racing’s 50th Anniversary year makes our association all the more exciting. Over the next decade, the NHRA and VP Racing’s fuel will together again make history.”

For nearly five decades, VP Racing has been Makin’ Power® and has fueled some of the fastest racing on land, water, and air since 1975, and will now help power 11,000-horsepower nitro machines to speeds of more than 330 mph.

The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season is set to open March 6-9 with the legendary NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway as part of a thrilling 20-race schedule.

As part of the official partnerships, VP Racing Fuels will enjoy exclusive sales onsite at every NHRA national event, as well as in-venue marketing items like top-end inflatables, signage at every national event, display space, in-venue media, and digital, social media and racer marketing opportunities.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with VP Racing Fuels and we’re so excited to introduce them as the Official Racing Fuel of NHRA,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “VP has a long and storied history within the NHRA and racing, and they have been a tremendous partner for so many years. It’s a huge thrill to see this partnership grow in this capacity with a long-term program as we look towards an incredible 2025 season, as well as the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in 2026.”

For more information about VP Racing Fuels, visit www.VPRacingFuels.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About VP Racing Fuels

VP Racing is best known as the World Leader in Racing and Performance Fluids, powering champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea, and air since 1975. VP powers the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, MotoAmerica, World Racing Group, World of Outlaws, Fanatec GT World Challenge America, AMA Supercross, American Flat Track, SCORE, USAC, NMCA/NMRA, and more than 60 sponsored series and sanctioning bodies. VP is also the official performance coolant of IMSA, American Flat Track, and ATVMX.

VP also sells a full line of consumer products, including ethanol-free VP outdoor equipment fluids formulated for 2 and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment, lubricants, VP Madditive® automotive performance additives, Stay Frosty® performance coolants, car appearance products, and accessories through national home improvement, automotive parts, and online retailers. The company also offers a program to independent operators of convenience stores and gas stations, car wash, quick lube, and marinas to brand as VP Racing and resell the company’s full range of automotive performance and outdoor small engine products. For more information, visit VPRacingFuels.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.