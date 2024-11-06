Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | Championship 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Sonesta Travel Pass

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

2024 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back To The Team: For Friday night’s Championship 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Nathan Byrd to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track debut in Avondale, Ariz.

Byrd is poised to make his third Truck Series start of the season in the Truck Series season finale.

About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

Earlier this year, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway, delivering a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

Last month, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

All-Aboard!: For the 23rd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Sonesta Travel Pass will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 150-lap race on Friday night.

Sonesta International Hotels is an American hotel company with an ever-growing portfolio of hotel brands in eight countries and three continents.

As the eighth largest hotel company in the world with 1100+ properties, they have a room or suite perfect for every individual and occasion.

Byrd partners with Sonesta to deliver quality hospitality through their Sonesta Hotels franchise, the Red Lion Inn & Suites Goodyear Phoenix.

Nathan Byrd Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Championship 150 will mark Byrd’s first career Truck Series start at the iconic 1.0-mile oval nestled in Avondale, Ariz.

The Championship 150 race kicks off NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway as part of a tripleheader weekend with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

The Truck Series set the tone for a huge weekend of racing in The Grand Canyon State with 150 laps under the lights for a Friday night Championship 4 fight.

The Xfinity Series will have their opportunity the following afternoon for a whopping 200 laps to determine this year’s champion after 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the Xfinity Series Championship Race.

On Sunday, November 10, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot at naming the 2024 series champion after 312 laps with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Phoenix Raceway marks the 12th race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Phoenix, Byrd, since 2024, has two career Truck Series starts with an average finish of 24.0.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team last month at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th and 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Phoenix Raceway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of eighth in the 2023 edition of the CRAFTSMAN 150 on November 3, 2023, with Truck Series contender Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.9 and an average finish of 23.9 in 19 Phoenix Raceway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 507 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quote:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I’m grateful to be able to drive the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet once again, and this time with our long-time and biggest Byrd Racing partner, Sonesta Hotels!

“They’ve been an integral part of my racing journey for years now, and I’m extremely pleased to have them on board with us at Phoenix Raceway!

“Phoenix is effectively my home track and brand new to me, so I’m excited to do my best to learn it and execute in the race with Young’s Motorsports. I look forward to seeing what kind of a show we can bring to the fans and end the season on a high note!”

No. 46 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Thad Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): Pristine Auction

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 32nd

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: Just past the half point of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports welcomed Thad Moffitt to the organization to compete in the team’s second entry for a limited schedule, including Friday night’s Championship 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

Moffitt returns to the Truck Series tour for the first time since The Milwaukee Mile in August.

About Thad: Moffitt, 23, just finished his first full season in the Trans Am Series TA2 class. Racing for TeamSLR, he finished seventh in the championship standings and second in the rookie standings. He had six top-10 finishes.

Moffitt, the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty, returned to the NASCAR ranks this season after having success in the ARCA Menard Series, finishing fourth in the series championship standings in 2021.

Entering the season, Moffitt has four starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with a best finish of 18th at the Daytona International Speedway in 2022.

In 2024, Moffitt participated in 16 Truck Series races overall, matching a career-best 18th-place finish at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May.

All-Aboard!: For the 23rd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Pristine Auction will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 150-lap race on Friday night.

Pristine Auction is a family-owned and operated online auction specializing in autographed memorabilia, sports cards, coins, art, and collectibles. Since our founding in 2010, we have grown from a spare bedroom to 2 facilities in Phoenix, Arizona, totaling over 60,000 square feet.

We have an incredible staff of over 100 team members serving our customers. By putting our customers and consignors first, Pristine has become one of the largest and most trusted auction houses in the world.

We work directly with the leading authentication companies to ensure all items are 100% authentic. In addition, we have leading third-party authenticators who regularly travel to Pristine Auction to provide authentication services on-site.

Pristine Auction strives to operate its business in a way that is honoring to God, our families, and our customers. With a strong focus on speed, quality, and premier customer service, our mission is to be the leading online auction for every level of collector and fan.

Pristine Auction offers several online auction formats with thousands of auctions ending each day.

Thad Moffitt Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Championship 150 will mark Moffitt’s inaugural Truck Series start at the 1.0-mile race track nestled in Avondale, Ariz.

However, Moffitt does own one ARCA Menards Series West start in the desert finishing third after starting ninth during the 2021 General Tire 150 at Phoenix on March 12, 2021, driving for TRICON Garage.

The Championship 150 race kicks off NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway as part of a tripleheader weekend with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

The Truck Series set the tone for a huge weekend of racing in The Grand Canyon State with 150 laps under the lights for a Friday night Championship 4 fight.

The Xfinity Series will have their opportunity the following afternoon for a whopping 200 laps to determine this year’s champion after 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the Xfinity Series Championship Race.

On Sunday, November 10, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot at naming the 2024 series champion with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Phoenix Raceway marks the 12th race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Thad Moffitt Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Phoenix, Moffitt has 20 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 18th-place finish twice, most recently at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway after starting 32nd in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 for Faction46.

Since 2022, he has carried an average finish of 28.7.

Moffitt is poised to make his Young’s Motorsports NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Phoenix Raceway track debut as part of a two-truck team for Young’s Motorsports.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th and 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Phoenix Raceway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of eighth in the 2023 edition of the CRAFTSMAN 150 on November 3, 2023, with Truck Series contender Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.9 and an average finish of 23.9 in 19 Phoenix Raceway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 507 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Thad Moffitt, please visit thadmoffitt.com like him on Facebook, (Thad Moffitt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@thadmoffitt46) and X |Twitter (@thadmoffitt).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Thad Moffitt Pre-Race Quote:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I’m excited to get back in the seat for the final time in 2024 with the Young’s Motorsports team. It’s a big weekend for me having hometown company Pristine Auction on the hood this week.

“I am looking forward to capping off the year with a solid run in the No. 46 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado truck and hopefully focusing on getting everything secure for next year!”

Race Information:

The Championship 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 23rd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Friday, November 8, from 2:05 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 6:00 p.m. MT (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Distributor Wire & Cable

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 22nd

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 27th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

Season Finale: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced they would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season completing with Saturday afternoon’s season finale Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 33rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Distributor Wire & Cable who will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Distributor Wire & Cable is a leading master distributor of wire and cable products for industrial, commercial, residential and utility industries.

Distributor Wire & Cable is focused on making your specialty wire and cable transactions seamless and successful. Throughout the life cycle of each order, we’re laser-focused on providing great service and ensuring everything we do for you is accurate, on time, and easy to manage.

From your initial quote to the final delivery, DWC maximizes efficiencies that save you time, increase your profits, and eliminate hassles.

Phoenix marks the second race this season where DWC has supported the Young’s Motorsports team. They also supported Honeyman and his team earlier this year at Texas Motor Speedway.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series Championship Race will mark Honeyman’s third Xfinity start at the 1.0-mile track located in Avondale, Ariz.

Honeyman earned a track best 11th after starting 24th in the 2024 edition of the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 for Young’s Motorsports. He also has a Phoenix start for Alpha Prime Racing in the spring of 2023, respectively.

This weekend is part of NASCAR Championship Weekend for the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs for all three national series.

Honeyman and the Young’s Motorsports team join the non-Playoff Xfinity Series teams looking to spoil the Playoff parade which concludes on Saturday afternoon with the final race of the 2024 season.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, the NASCAR Cup Series will take the green flag in their Championship 4 for an expected tense afternoon of racing in the Cup Series Championship Race.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall speedway average Xfinity finish of 25.0.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Phoenix, Honeyman has 40 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.7.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | National Debt Relief 250 Race Recap: In the 32nd race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s Xfinity Series fall trip to Martinsville Speedway.

Once again showcasing speed in practice, Honeyman immediately moved forward from his 25th-place qualifying and was heading toward the top 20 until he was collected in an incident in Turn 2 on Lap 48.

The team made a tremendous effort to repair the No. 42 Quix Rx Chevrolet Camaro but fell victim to the sport’s damaged vehicle policy sending them to the garage and out of the race after 56 laps.

Honeyman and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team were credited with a frustrating 35th-place finish.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 130th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 129 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 33rd race will be his eighth tango at Phoenix Raceway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Phoenix Raceway.

In March, the team started 24th but soared to a then career-best 11th place finish with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the wheel.

While the family-owned team has limited NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix, the team, since 2014,

has had an average starting position of 24.9 and an average finish of 23.9 in 19 Phoenix Raceway Truck Series starts overall.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of eighth in the 2023 edition of the CRAFTSMAN 150 on November 3, 2023, with Truck Series contender Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 32 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.3 and an average finish of 23.2.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing), and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Phoenix Raceway: “As we head into the last race at Phoenix Raceway, I’m excited to be back in my backyard. Phoenix has always been good to us. The last time we were there, we almost scored out with the top-10, finishing 11th.

“I’m excited to get back there and see if we can pick up with the momentum we left off in the spring and turn around this stretch of races where it seems we’ve been plagued by bad luck.”

Race Information:

The Xfinity Series Championship Race (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 33rd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Friday, November 8, 2024, from 3:05 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Saturday, November 9, beginning at 2:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:30 p.m. MT (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on the CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Mountain).