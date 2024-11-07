NASCAR Cup PR

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Boozy Jerky Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

 MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 6, 2024) – It’s the final race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and for Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team, it’s one final race to capture a win. Boozy Jerky will partner with Gilliland for the event.

Currently, Todd Gilliland sits 23rd in points, having earned four Top-10 finishes and leading 129 laps this season. Gilliland and crew chief Ryan Bergenty head to the Phoenix Raceway looking to capture not only a win, but stage points in hopes of improving their points position.

The NASCAR Cup Series will have practice on Friday, November 8th 6:00 PM ET. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, November 9th at 5:00 PM ET. Fans can watch both sessions on the USA Network. Sunday’s 312-lap event is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the race live on NBC or listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Boozy Jerky Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I like Phoenix, I always have a lot of family come out and support. While I’m excited for the off-season, there’s still work to do this weekend. I’m proud of this 38 team and what we have accomplished. We have had good cars this year that have shown a lot of speed. I think we have a pretty good shot at a solid run this weekend, we just need to qualify up front and execute all race. I think we can do that.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We’re all excited for the off-season, but we still have one more race left. I want to get on the plane home Sunday knowing we gave it our all and left the Phoenix Raceway with as many points as possible and a good result.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

