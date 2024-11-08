SCHEDULE RELEASED FOR ACTION-PACKED 2025 SEASON IN THE NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 8, 2024) – The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, starring the best and most decorated sportsman drivers in drag racing, announced the schedule for the upcoming 2025 season, featuring stops at standout racing facilities across the country.

The 2025 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season begins on Feb. 20-23 at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix and Feb. 21-22 at Orlando Speed World Dragway, and the thrilling year will include 45 divisional events and 21 regional events, with the season finale taking place Nov. 6-9 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The year will also include 15 double divisional events, up from previous seasons, as well as two SPORTSnationals races. The exciting Top Alcohol categories will be contested at three specialty events during the 2025 campaign as well, with the popular Cleetus and Cars event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (May 2-3), and Night Under Fire at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio as part of the North Central Regional (Aug. 1-2), and the Firebird Fall Shootout at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix for the Pacific Regional (Oct. 24-25).

Included in the doubleheader divisional events for the first time is a race at Summit Motorsports Park, while World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis will host a pair of double divisional events. The spring event on April 30-May 3 is for the West Central Division and the fall event (Oct. 1-4) is for the North Central Division.

Several double divisional events, including races in Gainesville, Brainerd, Norwalk, St. Louis, Dallas and the spring and fall Las Vegas races, will occur either the weekend before or after an NHRA national event as well to help with racer travel and scheduling efficiencies.

“We are excited to see the 2025 Lucas Oil Divisional Series schedule get released,” Lucas Oil Director of Partnership Marketing Brandon Bernstein said. “There is a lot of great racing on great dates and everyone here at Lucas Oil is thrilled for the start of 2025 season.”

The Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals, which returned to the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule for the first time in nearly a decade last year, heads back to No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, La. on March 14-16, offering a unique atmosphere and stellar racing that has made the event so popular.

The JEGS SPORTSnationals, which has been a longtime staple on the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series circuit, will again take place at National Trail Raceway on July 9-10 as part of the huge JEGS SPEEDWeek event. The SPORTSnationals features an incredible variety of high-level racing in eight different categories, making it one of the marquee events of the sportsman season, and following the SPORTSnationals the divisional and regional race takes place on July 11-12.

The 21 regional events during the 2025 Lucas Oil Drag Racing will showcase the exciting racing in the Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car classes, giving fans a chance to experience cars running in excess of 250 mph at tracks across the country.

Like previous years, NHRA will stream several Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional races on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2025 campaign, including action from all seven NHRA divisions. A full broadcast schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

“We are looking forward to another fantastic season of racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the tremendous support Lucas Oil and the Lucas family have provided for so many years,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “They’ve played an instrumental role in the success of our sportsman series, which continues to thrive at NHRA Member Tracks across the country. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series features incredible racing from some of the best drivers in the world and we’re excited about what the 2025 season has in store.”

2025 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

EAST REGION

Gainesville Raceway: February 28-March 1

Maple Grove Raceway: May 22-25

Lebanon Valley Dragway: July 3-6

New England Dragway: August 21-24

Virginia Motorsports Park: September 4-7

NORTH CENTRAL REGION

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: May 2-3

Summit Motorsports Park: June 20-21

National Trail Raceway: July 11-12

Summit Motorsports Park: August 1-2

Beech Bend Raceway Park: August 22-24

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 3-4

CENTRAL REGION

No Problem Raceway: March 14-15

Texas Motorplex: May 16-17

Brainerd International Raceway: August 8-9

Tri-State Raceway: September 5-7

WEST REGION

Firebird Motorsports Park: February 21-22

Mission Raceway Park: June 14-15

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 11-13

Pacific Raceways: August 8-9

Firebird Motorsports Park: October 24-25

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: November 7-8

NORTHEAST DIVISION

Maple Grove Raceway: May 22-25

Lebanon Valley Dragway: July 3-6

Numidia Dragway: July 31-August 1

Numidia Dragway: August 2-3

New England Dragway: August 22-24

Virginia Motorsports Park: September 4-7

Cecil County Dragway: October 17-19

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

Orlando Speed World Dragway: February 21-22

Gainesville Raceway: February 27-March 2

South Georgia Motorsports Park: May 29-30

South Georgia Motorsports Park: May 31-June 1

Rockingham Dragway: October 16-17

Rockingham Dragway: October 18-19

NORTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: April 25-27

Summit Motorsports Park: June 18-19

Summit Motorsports Park: June 20-21

National Trail Raceway (SPORTSnationals): July 9-10

National Trail Raceway: July 11-12

Beech Bend Raceway Park: August 22-24

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 1-2

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 3-4

SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

No Problem Raceway: March 12-13

No Problem Raceway (SPORTSnationals): March 14-16

Texas Motorplex: May 15-16

Texas Motorplex: May 17-18

Tulsa Raceway Park: September 18-19

Tulsa Raceway Park: September 20-21

Texas Motorplex: October 6-7

WEST CENTRAL DIVISION

World Wide Technology Raceway: April 30-May 1

World Wide Technology Raceway: May 2-May 3

Tri State Raceway: May 30-June 1

Brainerd International Raceway: August 7-8

Brainerd International Raceway: August 9-10

Tri-State Raceway: September 5-7

NORTHWEST DIVISION

Firebird Raceway: May 16-18

Yellowstone Dragstrip: June 26-27

Yellowstone Dragstrip: June 28-29

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 10-11

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 12-13

Pacific Raceways: August 7-8

Pacific Raceways: August 9-10

PACIFIC DIVISION

Firebird Motorsports Park: February 20-21

Firebird Motorsports Park: February 22-23

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: April 16-17

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: April 18-19

Famoso Dragstrip: September 25-26

Famoso Dragstrip: September 27-28

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: November 6-9

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.