NASCAR launches a new Era in Europe

NASCAR and TEAM FJ to expand the European NASCAR championship

SAINT-DENIS-SUR-LOIRE, France (November 6, 2024) – NASCAR and TEAM FJ, the founder and organizer of the official European NASCAR Series, announced today the launch of a new era of NASCAR racing in Europe that will thrill the competitors and all European fans, further growing NASCAR’s footprint and establishing the series position as the best touring car in the Old Continent.

Starting in 2025, the European NASCAR championship will be named NASCAR Euro Series featuring a new logo and visual identity, expanding the presence of the NASCAR brand. The competition platform will deeply improve with the 3rd generation of the EuroNASCAR race car (GEN3) that will be introduced in all races starting in 2025, with further developments expected over the next few years. Enhancements will also be implemented to the racing format to make the races even more entertaining. A new driver development ladder with management support and scholarships will allow the NASCAR Euro Series drivers to climb towards the top level of NASCAR racing in the US.

NASCAR will take a more prominent role in the championship’s image by becoming the prominent brand. The move will align the NASCAR Euro Series with NASCAR’s national series model and cater the NASCAR brand to an ever-growing fan base.

“This new era for NASCAR in Europe is the result of the strategic plan we developed with NASCAR over the last 2 years, fully dedicated to bringing NASCAR to the summit of racing in Europe,” said Jerome Galpin President CEO TEAM FJ – NASCAR Europe. “We definitely want to deliver more to our fans, our drivers, our teams, our partners and bring new ones in to discover the unique competition and atmosphere of NASCAR racing at some of the best European circuits. After 2009 when we founded the Series and 2012 when we became the official NASCAR Series in Europe, this is another major step in our successful history where only the sky’s the limit.”

“As we continue to expand internationally, we’re excited to strengthen our presence in Europe. The launch of this new era means new opportunities and excitement for participants and partners who will join us starting in 2025,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR’s Vice President & Chief International Officer.

The two NASCAR Euro Series championships will be renamed PRO and OPEN, while a new entry level based on regularity competition will feature a new format and become the Rookie Challenge for very young drivers and drivers without racing experience. The PRO championship will be dedicated as always to professional drivers and elite amateurs, while the OPEN championship will focus on young talents and gentleman drivers. Once again, PRO and OPEN drivers will share the same car, alternating behind the wheel in four exciting races per weekend, two in the PRO and two in the OPEN division.

With the clear goal of offering more European drivers the chance to compete at the top level of NASCAR in the US, NASCAR Europe will set up a ladder system to bring drivers from different environments to NASCAR racing. The Recruitment Tests will represent the first step for drivers coming from other motorsport disciplines, karting or even sim racing. Afterwards, they can move to the Rookie Challenge or step into full-fledged NASCAR racing first in the OPEN and then in the PRO championship.

Approved NASCAR Euro Series drivers will have the opportunity to enter NASCAR road course races in the United States at the top level in the NASCAR National Series. To provide the best preparation, TEAM FJ will set up the new “Road to America” program through a Europe-based NASCAR training and testing team, which will organize tests on European tracks. TEAM FJ will also support and manage drivers to find the best possible opportunities to race in the USA.

Founded in 2009 by French drivers and entrepreneurs Jerome and Anne Galpin through their TEAM FJ organization, the Euro Series was officially sanctioned by NASCAR for the first time in 2012. Since then, the championship grew at an impressive pace, rapidly becoming the most exciting touring car series in Europe, a fan favorite thanks to its action-packed NASCAR sprint races surrounded by American-themed festivals and family entertainment.

The 2025 NASCAR Euro Series season will feature seven events in seven different countries starting on April 12-13 in Valencia, Spain and closing on October 11-12 with the traditional Finals at Circuit Zolder, in Belgium.