Toyota Racing – NXS Phoenix Post-Race Report – 11.09.24

ALMIROLA, JOE GIBBS RACING COMES JUST SHORT OF OWNER TITLE

Almirola led three Toyota GR Supras in the top-seven finishers

AVONDALE, Ariz. (November 9, 2024) – Aric Almirola was the highest-finishing Toyota driver with a third place result in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Almirola came up just one spot short of earning the owner’s championship for the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 GR Supra team.

JGR teammate’s Chandler Smith (fifth) and Sheldon Creed (seventh) also earned top-10 results for Toyota in Saturday’s Xfinity Series season finale.

William Sawalich (13th) started the night from the pole – the first pole of the 18-year-old’s career in just his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start. Sawalich is the third youngest NASCAR Xfinity Series pole winner in history.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix Raceway

Race 33 of 33 – 200 Laps, 200 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Riley Herbst*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, ARIC ALMIROLA

4th, Connor Zilisch*

5th, CHANDLER SMITH

7th, SHELDON CREED

13th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

35th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 20 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How did you end up in third place tonight?

“Just got beat. Yeah, we just got beat. Congratulations to Justin Allgaier and everybody at Jr. Motorsports – Dale (Earnhardt) Jr., Kelly (Earnhardt Miller), all those guys. They’ve been phenomenal here over the years and he beat us.”

What were the late race restarts like?

“Yeah, it’s crazy. You go in as hard as you can go in and hope the car sticks. It’s just you’re fighting for every inch of race track and clean air and all of it. It’s just really tough. I didn’t do the greatest of job there at the end. Disappointed in myself. I certainly wanted to win this one for our group but came up short.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 81 QuickTie Products Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your race tonight?

“It’s hard to hang my head on the season because I was able to come back home with my Toyota family. Came and raced for one of the best Xfinity teams in the garage and was able to rack up a few wins, have the best average finish in the garage this season, Then when I went to the race track I was going out there and left everything on the table week in and week out because I was very happy with the group that I was going with. I was in a mindset of I owe it to my guys and my partners because everybody that’s been a part of this group all year has been working tirelessly to make this team what it is right now and the stats kind of speak for itself. Really, really proud. Really happy with everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing. Tyler Gibbs, David Wilson, Jack Irving, Mike Pricer, Paul Doleshal – everybody on the Toyota side that brought this deal together. They’re my family, they always will be no matter where I go and I’m forever grateful that God inserted those men in my life because they’ve definitely been great life coaches. They’ve been there for me when I’ve been down, and they’ve helped me and my family tremendously and professionally in my career. Being behind people like that who support me week in and week out, just makes me more hungry to go out there and perform at the level that we have been. That’s what’s made the season so fun. I hate that it’s over. I didn’t want the offseason to start. I wanted the whole season to keep on going – have 30 more races honestly because when you’re having this much fun and got great people around you, you don’t want it to stop honestly. Just very bittersweet.”

