Flying Lizard Motorsports Takes on World Finals in Spain

JEREZ, Spain. (November 11, 2024) – After five doubleheader race weekends across North America since April, Flying Lizard Motorsports’ Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America program has arrived in Jerez, Spain, to conclude the 2024 race season at the Lamborghini World Finals. Three of the team’s four entries will compete in four races this weekend: two to finish their North American championships and two to challenge their European and Asian series counterparts for the coveted title of World Finals Champion.

“The World Finals events for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series are always great race weekends,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We love coming to Europe to not only race against the top Lamborghini teams from around the world, but it is also great for our drivers and crew to experience some of these iconic tracks in Europe. Jerez is new for most of the US teams, so we will have to get up to speed quickly. We have done our research, our drivers have been training on the sim, and we are looking forward to some great racing and a great experience in Spain.”

The Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto, nestled in the scenic Spanish countryside about 292 miles southwest of Madrid, will host the final rounds of the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo championships. This 2.751-mile permanent road course features 15 flowing corners and nearly 98 feet of elevation change, providing a challenging yet balanced playing field for the competitors—many of whom are racing on this circuit for the first time.

Slade Stewart and Andy Lee enter the weekend fourth in the Pro-Am championship standings with 70 points. With one win and seven top-five finishes, they’re aiming to close the 28-point gap to the championship leaders as they compete in Pro-Am lass in their No. 14 Lamborghini, affectionately known as “Sparklefarts,” the pink unicorn car that’s become a fan favorite. The duo celebrated a victory and additional podium at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, as well as a podium finish at the iconic Sebring International Raceway.

Returning in the No. 141 car, Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller are ready to compete after sitting out the Indianapolis Motor Speedway doubleheader. Despite a chaotic season with high car counts, the pair secured a top-five finish in the Pro-Am class at Watkins Glen International and are determined to earn their first podium or victory of 2024.

This weekend will also mark the close of Sam Shi’s first season in professional sports car racing. Competing in the Am class, Shi has shown impressive pace and steadily refined his racecraft in the No. 194, achieving pole position at Sebring International Raceway, one podium at Watkins Glen International, and four additional top-five finishes at premier North American tracks.

Absent this weekend is the No. 54 entry of Tim Pappas and Jeroen Bleekemolen, due to schedule conflicts for Pappas.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America competitors will have two remaining 50-minute races on Thursday and Friday, November 14 and 15, to determine the North American champions in each class. The slate then resets on Saturday, when North America’s top drivers will go head-to-head with their counterparts from Europe and Asia in two final 50-minute races to determine the World Finals champions. All races will be streamed live on imsa.com/tvlive or the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube page.

Event Schedule

Wednesday, November 13

9:25 AM – 10:10 AM CET [3:25 AM – 4:10 AM EST] Practice 1

1:05 PM – 1:50 PM [7:05 AM – 7:50 AM EST] CET Practice 2

3:55 PM – 4:15 PM CET [9:55 AM – 10:15 AM EST] Qualifying 1

4:25 PM – 4:45 PM CET [10:25 AM – 10:45 AM EST] Qualifying 2

Thursday, November 14

12:25 PM – 1:15 PM CET [6:25 AM – 7:15 AM EST] North America Race 1

Friday, November 15

1:40 PM – 2:30 PM CET [7:40 AM – 6:30 AM EST] North America Race 2

Saturday, November 16

8:50 AM – 9:05 AM CET [2:50 AM – 3:05 AM EST] Warm Up – Am

9:15 AM – 9:30 AM CET [3:15 AM – 3:30 AM EST] Warm Up – ProAm

10:35 AM – 10:55 AM CET [4:35 AM – 4:55 AM EST] Qualifying 1 – Am

11:05 AM – 11:20 AM CET [5:05 AM – 5:20 AM EST] Qualifying 2 – Am

11:35 AM – 11:55 AM CET [5:35 AM – 5:55 AM EST] Qualifying 1 – ProAm

12:05 PM – 12:25 PM CET [6:05 AM – 6:25 AM EST] Qualifying 2 – ProAm

1:55 PM – 2:45 PM CET [7:55 AM – 8:45 AM EST] World Finals Race 1 – Am

5:10 PM – 6:00 PM CET [11:10 AM – 12:00 PM EST] World Finals Race 1 – ProAm

Sunday, November 17

11:50 AM – 12:40 PM CET [5:50 AM – 6:40 AM EST] World Finals Race 2 – Am

2:40 PM – 3:30 PM CET [8:40 AM – 9:30 AM EST] World Finals Race 2 – ProAm

