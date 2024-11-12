TOP FUEL SET FOR EPIC FINISH AT IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS IN POMONA

Points leader Justin Ashley leads the way, but eight Top Fuel standouts remain alive for thrilling finish at 2024 finale

POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 11, 2024) – With a thrilling finish all but guaranteed in Top Fuel heading into this weekend’s 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, it’s Justin Ashley who takes the points lead into the final race of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

But it’s an epic showdown that could go down to the final run of the season for the second straight year, as an incredible eight drivers are still in contention heading to the hallowed grounds of Pomona.

It all comes down to Pomona and the scenarios are nearly endless for a road to the championship in the loaded category. It’s Ashley who leads the way in his 11,000-horseppower Scag Power Equipment/Toyota dragster, as the young standout looks to win his first Top Fuel championship.

Ashley, though, knows it won’t be easy and he’ll need a near-flawless weekend, with Antron Brown only 44 points back and Shawn Langdon just 45 points behind. With Pomona a points-and-a-half race (30 points per round), there’s a host of other stars still in contention, including Steve Torrence and Doug Kalitta, who are both 85 points back, Clay Millican (-93), Vegas winner Brittany Force (-118) and Tony Schumacher (-127).

“Coming into Pomona in this position, it’s exciting and we’re looking forward to it,” said Ashley, who has four wins in 2024. “We have a team that has a lot of championship experience and we’re going to lean on that this weekend. We’re grateful and excited about the opportunity, but we’re definitely going to try to have a near-perfect weekend and hopefully win a championship. As a team, we’re focused on the present. There’s a lot more on the line, but we have to go in with the same mindset we’ve had all year long. It is meaningful to be in this situation and this is why we do what we do, to be in these situations.”

The 2023 In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals saw Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) take home event wins, while Kalitta (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) clinched world titles. The year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1 to close the season in style, including eliminations at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Brown, looking for his fifth win of the year, started the Countdown to the Championship red-hot, winning the first two races, but he’s struggled since then, falling in the second round at the most recent race in Las Vegas. But a big weekend in Pomona could mean a fourth world championship for Brown in his 11,000-horsepower Matco Tools/Toyota dragster and his first since the 2016 campaign.

“We have to come in there with our best foot forward. There’s so many cars running so well right now,” Brown said. “We have to get our stuff right. We had a good hot-weather setup to open the Countdown and you’re going to have to run 3.60s to get the job done in Pomona on a consistent basis.

“We feel a lot better heading into Pomona after testing and we’re excited to get there. Everybody knows the stakes are high. You’ve got to put the work in to make it happen and we’re going there to try and win. A (fourth) championship would be huge for all of us on this team, but it’s going to be a tough road. We’ve got this last shot and we’re going to go in there and be aggressive.”

Langdon had his own share of adversity in Vegas, crossing the center line and hitting a timing cone in the semifinals against Kalitta. It was a heartbreaking finish to the weekend and the team has been hard at work in recent days to put the car back together, putting a new front and back half on Langdon’s 11,000-horsepower Kalitta Air Careers/Toyota dragster.

Langdon praised the efforts of his Kalitta Motorsports team to get the car ready for Pomona and the former world champion, who has two victories this year, looks to end his year on a high note.

“You don’t want to overplay it and you get all this nervousness, but you always want everyone to embrace it and embrace this situation,” Langdon said. “We’re going to enjoy it. This is what we’ve worked for and you just have to trust the process. The car started off really well at the beginning of the year and the whole year we’ve felt like we’ve had a competitive car. We’ve always had a car that has qualified well and we’re looking to put it all together this weekend in Pomona.

“Las Vegas was a hard pill to swallow and it was tough, but the guys did a great job getting everything back together and we’re focused on what’s in front of us.”

The Funny Car championship is all but decided, as class newcomer Austin Prock takes a 188-point lead into Pomona. He’ll clinch his first career world title – and the 21st Funny Car title for John Force Racing – when he attempts his first qualifying pass. He’s also after a ninth Funny Car win, though the likes of Hagan, Ron Capps, Jack Beckman and Bob Tasca III will try to close out 2024 with a victory.

Pro Stock is down to a three-car race, with Aaron Stanfield jumping into the lead with his Las Vegas win. He leads Dallas Glenn by 32 points as both drivers are seeking their first championship. Veteran Greg Anderson is only 58 points back, while the likes of Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr. look to finish the year with a Pomona win.

The Pro Stock Motorcycle division has once again dominated by Herrera, the defending world champion. He heads to Pomona with 10 wins this year and a 123-point advantage over six-time world champion Matt Smith. With a strong qualifying effort, Herrera can claim his second straight world title before eliminations.

Along with racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, fans can also see the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series in Pomona, while the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will hold a special racing exhibition.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage in the pits all weekend long, where they can take part in Nitro School, meet and greets, influencer interviews and much more. Pomona race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the world champions and event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 1 and 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 15, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 17. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday and then live eliminations on FS1 at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 2,475

2. Antron Brown, 2,431

3. Shawn Langdon, 2,430

4. (tie) Doug Kalitta, 2,390

Steve Torrence, 2,390

6. Clay Millican, 2,382

7. Brittany Force, 2,357

8. Tony Schumacher, 2,348

9. (tie) Shawn Reed, 2,215

Tony Stewart, 2,215 Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 2,662

2. John Force, 2,474

3. Ron Capps, 2,411

4. Matt Hagan, 2,404

5. Bob Tasca III, 2,380

6. Blake Alexander, 2,311

7. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,290

8. J.R. Todd, 2,256

9. Chad Green, 2,220

10. Cruz Pedregon, 2,212 Pro Stock

1. Aaron Stanfield, 2,587

2. Dallas Glenn, 2,555

3. Greg Anderson, 2,531

4. Erica Enders, 2,459

5. Jeg Coughlin, 2,375

6. Matt Hartford, 2,273

7. Cristian Cuadra, 2,260

8. Jerry Tucker, 2,213

9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,206

10. Eric Latino, 2,189 Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 2,658

2. Matt Smith, 2,535

3. Richard Gadson, 2,427

4. Hector Arana Jr, 2,424

5. Chase Van Sant, 2,375

6. Angie Smith, 2,361

7. John Hall, 2,291

8. Jianna Evaristo, 2,282

9. Steve Johnson, 2,214

10. Chris Bostick, 2,160

