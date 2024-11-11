PRESCOTT RACEWAY JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK FAMILY IN DIVISION 4

PRESCOTT, Ark. (Nov. 11, 2024) – NHRA is pleased to announce the addition of Prescott Raceway to the network of NHRA Member Tracks, within the NHRA’s South Central Division (Division 4).

Located just outside of Prescott, Ark., Prescott Raceway has been a standout venue for grassroots drag racing since it opened in 1977. The facility has displayed a strong commitment to local racing and high-quality events, aligning with NHRA’s mission for safe and exciting drag racing across the country.

“This is a milestone moment for Prescott Raceway,” said Prescott Raceway owner Jackie Lewis, who purchased the facility in 2010. “Becoming an NHRA Member Track allows us to offer more to our racers and fans, while also elevating our events to new heights. We are excited to collaborate with the NHRA and continue building a strong future for drag racing in Arkansas.”

As one of the over 100 NHRA Member Tracks, Prescott Raceway will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

Prescott Raceway will host a range of NHRA events starting in the upcoming 2025 season, with schedules to be announced soon. NHRA’s expansion in the region also affirms its commitment to providing opportunities for racers and fans in the local area.

“We are thrilled to welcome Prescott Raceway to the NHRA family,” said Jonathan Johnson, NHRA Division 4 Director. “The track’s passion for motorsports and dedication to its racers perfectly complements our mission to grow the sport at the grassroots level. We look forward to seeing Prescott Raceway thrive as part of the NHRA network and deliver exceptional events for the racing community.”

For more information about Prescott Raceway and upcoming NHRA events, visit www.prescottraceway.net. For more information on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

