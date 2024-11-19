NASCAR Cup PRNASCAR Track News

Three-Day Schedule Announced for 2025 Brickyard Weekend

By Official Release
Friday Tickets On Sale Now

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024) – Fans once again can enjoy three days of on-track action when the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Brickyard Weekend on July 25-27, 2025.

The Brickyard Weekend race lineup will include the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 on Saturday, July 26 and the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on Sunday, July 27. The full practice and qualifying schedule, including for Friday, July 25, will be shared at a later date.

“As fans start their holiday shopping, the inclusion of Friday tickets is a great incentive to give the gift of Brickyard Weekend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Tickets for all 2025 marquee events at IMS went on sale a few weeks ago, and fans can now add Friday of Brickyard Weekend to their plans. Other than renewal, buying now continues to provide the best available seats at the lowest prices we offer.”

Tickets for Friday’s practice sessions are $15. Tickets for Saturday start at $35, with Sunday tickets for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG starting at $40. Kids 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a General Admission or Flex Admission adult ticketholder.

Fans who already renewed their tickets to Saturday’s Pennzoil 250 or Sunday’s Brickyard 400 presented by PPG will have complimentary Friday General Admission Tickets added to their IMS accounts.

If fans purchased three-day camping for the weekend, those purchases will be extended to four-day camping. IMS accounts will reflect these changes.

Visit IMS.com for ticket information for Brickyard Weekend on July 25-27.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

