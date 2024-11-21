Hyak Motorsports Announces New Name and Ownership in 2025

NASCAR Cup Series Team Formerly Known as JTG Racing Welcomes in a New Era of Racing Excellence

[Harrisburg, NC] — Hyak Motorsports welcomes in a new era of racing for the iconic No. 47 team with a rebrand, new name and ownership. Effective immediately, the team will shift from JTG Racing to Hyak Motorsports with Gordon Smith, who became the principal owner at the end of the 2023 season, at the helm. Hyak Motorsports will continue to carry out Smith’s plan to bring a fresh, new energy to the team and show his commitment to advancing the team’s legacy both on and off the racetrack.

The change starts with the name “Hyak” which means “fast” in Chinook Jargon, which is a trade language of the Pacific Northwest that incorporates terms from Chinook, Chehalis, and many other local languages. The ownership transition promises to fuel Hyak Motorsports with a competitive edge by enhancing its approach to performance, innovation, and fan engagement. Smith is joined by co-owners Brad Daugherty, Mark Hughes and Ernie Cope, who remain dedicated to maintaining the team’s high standards while introducing updated strategies and resources to help bring the team to a new level.

“Becoming the owner of Hyak Motorsports brings an exciting opportunity,” said Gordon Smith, Team Owner/CEO. “I look forward to building on the team’s accomplishments, investing in its future, and driving toward new successes in partnership with our fans, sponsors, and team members.”

The team’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering thrilling performances will continue in the 2025 season starting with the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray on February 2, 2025, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“I’m really excited about 2025 as our company continues to evolve,” said Brad Daugherty, one of the four owners of the team. “Our goal is to compete and win races at the highest level of NASCAR. The name change signifies that commitment and desire to be our very best.”

“2025 will begin a new era for this company,” said Ernie Cope, team co-owner. “We’re still committed to being a winning team with Ricky and the entire No. 47 crew. This is just the next step in elevating the team to another level.”

2025 will mark the team’s third season in NASCAR under the current management. The team has scored a win in each of the last two years and plans to continue this trajectory. Its pinnacle Daytona 500 win came on February 19, 2023, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr who will continue to pilot the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro next season.

“This rebrand is exciting for the team and myself,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr, driver for the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro. “I’m excited for everyone to see the rebrand this offseason and in 2025. The team has won the most iconic of races with the Daytona 500 so this is just a continuation of building its legacy.”

More updates will follow in the NASCAR offseason as the team works to build upon its foundation and look ahead to the 2025 season.