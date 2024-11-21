NASCAR and FloSports Sign Multi-Year Media Extension

Partnership Reinforces NASCAR and FloSports investment in grassroots racing with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA East and West, zMAX CARS Tour, Snowball Derby, and more premier short track racing events streamed exclusively on FloRacing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. & AUSTIN, Tx – (November 21, 2024) – National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”) and FloSports, today announced a multi-year extension of its media partnership that will focus on elevating the nation’s premier grassroots racing events and allow them to invest in the sport of short track racing.

The agreement makes FloRacing, FloSports’ dedicated motorsports platform, the essential home of NASCAR Regional Series properties, including: the ARCA Menards Series East & West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™, and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™. The deal also ensures the Snowball Derby, zMAX CARS Tour, and more prestigious short track racing events will be showcased on FloRacing and supported by a full breadth of content, social, and marketing efforts.

Since NASCAR and FloSports joined forces in 2021, interest in short track racing has grown and flourished, paving the way for the renewal. FloRacing covers and distributes a comprehensive collection of more than 1,000 race events annually for motorsport fans of all kinds across dirt, pavement and drag.

“Our partnership with FloSports has helped NASCAR to continue our unparalleled investment into grassroots racing – the foundation of our sport,” said NASCAR EVP, Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer Ben Kennedy. “We look forward to delivering fans the best in short track racing, but also to re-investing in the grassroots community to keep stock car racing thriving.”

“NASCAR is the number one name in motorsports and an unbelievable partner that cares about short track racing,” said Mark Floreani, Co-Founder and CEO of FloSports. “This agreement will allow us to work alongside NASCAR to provide our customers with more marquee events and series throughout the year, ensuring that a FloRacing subscription is the best value in all of motorsports.”

Short track racing will be on full display this weekend as Florence Motor Speedway hosts more than 50 cars, including the No. 8 car of Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the South Carolina 400. To watch and gain access to more than 1,000 races annually, please visit https://floracing.com.

