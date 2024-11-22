RACE OF CHAMPIONS AND THOMPSON SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCE NEW SERIES DATE FOR THE 75TH ANNUAL RACE OF CHAMPIONS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2025 AS PART OF 63rd ANNUAL WORLD SERIES WEEKEND

–Lake Erie Speedway to remain on Race of Champions Modified Series Schedule

–Race of Champions Weekend to Take Place September 12, 13 and 14 –

Thompson, CT – (November 20, 2024) – Race of Champions and Thompson (CT) Speedway management have come to an agreement for the iconic facility to host the historic 75th annual Race of Champions to be held as part of the 63rd annual World Series Weekend on Saturday, October 11, 2025 bringing two great modified racing traditions together.

The 75th annual Race of Champions will be a 150-lap event paying $12,500-to-win as well as a spot on the legendary Al Gerber Memorial trophy. The race will remain similar to past events, with pit stops as it has had in the past. Three (3) crew members will be permitted over and only one (1) tire will be permitted to be changed per caution to maintain the strategy and competition that the event has shown in past years.

“”It’s an honor for both Tom (Mayberry) and myself to be able to host this iconic event as part of the 63rd Sunoco World Series Weekend,” said American-Canadian Tour managing partner Cris Michaud. “We’re proud to bring the 75th annual Race of Champions to Thompson Speedway and play a role it it’s legendary history.”

It will be the first time the race is run in Connecticut, following Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

The World Series will also see the Race of Champions Modified Series crown it’s Series champion as it will be the final point-paying event for the 2025 season.

Race of Champions management is also announcing that the September 12, 13 and 14 event will remain “Race of Champions Weekend” at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, PA. The event weekend will highlight each of the Race of Champions “Family of Series” in addition to the Modified Series being highlighted in a race on Saturday, September 12 as part of the weekend. The remainder of the schedule for the Lake Erie event will be released at a later date.

The Race of Champions Modified Series is also scheduled to appear at Lake Erie Speedway on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

All Race of Champions “Family of Series” events will continue to be streamed on RoCModifiedSeries.TV powered by Racing America in 2025. For more information in regard to the Racing America streaming platform visit; offer.racingamerica.com/race-of-champions/. In addition to the entire year featuring all Race of Champions Series races, subscribers will receive access to 200+ live short track races from tracks across North America as well as expanded media coverage throughout the sport and more than 10 years of short track racing archives. (www.racingamerica.tv)

Stay tuned as more dates become available for the Race of Champions Family of Series including the entire schedule release in the near future.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Racing America, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 75th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2025 and remains the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

For more information, contact;

Race of Champions Media at media@rocmodifiedseries.com

Follow us on Twitter; Instagram and Facebook; @RoCModSeries or visit our website: www.rocmodifiedseries.com