DAVID WILSON EARNS PRESTIGIOUS BILL FRANCE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (November 22, 2024) – Retiring TRD U.S.A. president David Wilson was honored at the annual NASCAR Awards ceremony this evening with the Bill France Award for Excellence, one of the highest honors in NASCAR. The award recognizes those who have made a significant impact on the sport.

“To be called up on stage by my dear friend, Jim France, and to be recognized – and as I said, and what I believe and what is in my heart – again, on my very best day, I’m simply a reflection of a wonderful team that has supported me, that has trusted me, that has empowered me to serve,” said Wilson. “I’m still soaking it in. I had no idea. I’m beyond humbled, and incredibly grateful.”

This is just the 29th time this prestigious honor has been given. Goodyear’s Rich Kramer was honored last year, while Toyota team owners Jimmie Johnson (2020) and Joe Gibbs (2019) are previous recipients.

Wilson announced his impending retirement at his home track – Richmond Raceway – earlier this season. The Army veteran earned a mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech University and has played a significant role in many achievements within TRD over the past 35 years. Wilson’s leadership has been evident over the last 11 seasons in Toyota’s racing efforts as the President of TRD. During his tenure, Wilson has overseen Toyota’s first three NASCAR Cup Series championships with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. and first Daytona 500 wins with Denny Hamlin. His legacy will continue on through his passion for the celebrated Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program, which has seen many drivers, including multi-time Championship 4 driver Christopher Bell, achieve lifelong dreams in motorsport.

