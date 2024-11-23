NASCAR Cup PR
DAVID WILSON EARNS PRESTIGIOUS BILL FRANCE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (November 22, 2024) – Retiring TRD U.S.A. president David Wilson was honored at the annual NASCAR Awards ceremony this evening with the Bill France Award for Excellence, one of the highest honors in NASCAR. The award recognizes those who have made a significant impact on the sport.

“To be called up on stage by my dear friend, Jim France, and to be recognized – and as I said, and what I believe and what is in my heart – again, on my very best day, I’m simply a reflection of a wonderful team that has supported me, that has trusted me, that has empowered me to serve,” said Wilson. “I’m still soaking it in. I had no idea. I’m beyond humbled, and incredibly grateful.”

This is just the 29th time this prestigious honor has been given. Goodyear’s Rich Kramer was honored last year, while Toyota team owners Jimmie Johnson (2020) and Joe Gibbs (2019) are previous recipients.

Wilson announced his impending retirement at his home track – Richmond Raceway – earlier this season. The Army veteran earned a mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech University and has played a significant role in many achievements within TRD over the past 35 years. Wilson’s leadership has been evident over the last 11 seasons in Toyota’s racing efforts as the President of TRD. During his tenure, Wilson has overseen Toyota’s first three NASCAR Cup Series championships with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. and first Daytona 500 wins with Denny Hamlin. His legacy will continue on through his passion for the celebrated Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program, which has seen many drivers, including multi-time Championship 4 driver Christopher Bell, achieve lifelong dreams in motorsport.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

