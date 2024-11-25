SPIRE MOTORSPORTS CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN COMPETITION STAFF

Matt McCall Named Director of Vehicle Performance, Dax Gerringer Tabbed Technical Director

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 25, 2024) – Today, Spire Motorsports announced two key appointments to its competition staff.

Veteran crew chief Matt McCall has been named Director of Vehicle Performance and accomplished race engineer Dax Gerringer has been named Technical Director for the Mooresville organization’s three-car NASCAR Cup Series teams, effective immediately.

McCall comes to Spire Motorsports from RFK Racing where he spent the last three seasons serving as crew chief for 2012 Cup Series Champion and RFK co-owner Brad Keselowski. The Denver, N.C., native is an 11-year-veteran crew chief in NASCAR’s premier division and has called race wins for both Keselowski and 2004 Cup Series titlist Kurt Busch.

“This is a great addition for our team and one that means a lot to me, personally,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Matt is a longtime friend, one of my first handful of NASCAR clients I had when I was a young agent, and we’ve always shared the same view of how race cars work and race teams operate. I’m happy the stars finally aligned for us to work together, and I look forward to adding him to an already impressive group for 2025.”

Gerringer carved out nine seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing where he most recently served as lead race engineer supporting the No. 4 team’s Cup Series’ efforts.

McCall and Gerringer will be tasked with working across Spire Motorsports Cup Series teams and directly with Competition Director Ryan Sparks on competitive development, R&D and further fortifying the team’s relationship with Chevrolet and General Motors. Both will service all three teams and provide additional resources for crew chiefs Rodney Childers, Luke Lambert and Travis Peterson.

In its initial season as a full-time three-car operation in NASCAR’s premier division, Spire Motorsports collected four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes with drivers Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and 2024 Sunoco Rookie of the Year Carson Hocevar.

“I am really excited and grateful for this opportunity,” said McCall. “Spire Motorsports’ upward trajectory has been impressive and I look forward to becoming part of the success. I’ve had a long relationship with (Jeff) Dickerson and I’ve known him for close to 25 years. I got to know him when he was doing driver representation, and I was trying to carve out a career as a driver. We built a great relationship and have always stayed in communication. The way things panned out, there was an opportunity to come to Spire. We always wanted to work together, and the timing was right. That was a big part of my decision. Knowing what’s being built here and what the future looks like is exciting.”

Over the course of 11 seasons calling Cup Series races, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte alumnus, has tallied two poles, four wins, 47 top-five and 134 top-10 finishes.

McCall’s most recent win came in May’s Goodyear 500 at Darlington Raceway where Keselowski led the race’s final eight circuits to capture the checkered flag at the legendary “Track Too Tough To Tame.” During his three seasons leading RFK’s No. 6 squad, the McCall/Keselowski duo posted one pole, one win, 17 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes while pacing the field for 881 laps.

Prior to his time with RFK, McCall spent seven seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing where he handled pit boss chores for Busch and Jamie McMurray and led the organization to playoff berths in six of the seven years he was with the team.

He also served as race engineer for Richard Childress Racing and played a key role in the team’s runner-up finish with driver Ryan Newman during the 2014 NASCAR Playoffs.

Separate from his positions as a crew chief and race engineer, McCall had a successful driving career, earning over 60 late-model stock car wins. He has also made seven starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and two in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Gerringer, who holds a master’s degree in engineering from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, spent the last nine seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing alongside Childers as Lead Engineer for the No. 4 team with 2014 Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick and most recently Josh Berry.

From 2016-2022, the Gibsonville, N.C., native collected 29 wins including back-to-back victories (2019-2020) at the famed Brickyard 400.

“I am honored and thankful to join the Spire family and contribute to the rising momentum of this young race team,” said Gerringer. “The atmosphere Jeff (Dickerson) created with his race team and the support I felt from management to accept the challenge of a new role is ultimately what attracted me to Spire Motorsports. They stressed team effort with everyone pulling the rope in the same direction and that creates a great working environment. With over 20 years in the sport and 34 wins at the Cup Series level, my goal is to join this talented group and bring the best possible product to the racetrack to elevate Spire Motorsports’ performance.”

Prior to his time with Stewart-Haas, Gerringer worked with Childers and Spire Motorsports’ CRAFTSMAN Truck Series crew chief Brian Pattie at Michael Waltrip Racing, where the father of two earned race wins with David Reutimann and Clint Bowyer, including a second-place points finish during the 2012 championship chase.

He began his professional career at Bill Davis Racing where he worked closely with drivers Dave Blaney, Jeremy Mayfield, Michael Waltrip and Scott Wimmer.

“The addition of Dax Gerringer continues to demonstrate the priority Spire Motorsports places on adding technical depth to our team,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt. “Dax is a talented engineer who was highly sought after in the industry. We are very fortunate to add him to our roster. I look forward to seeing him work with Matt McCall and our crew chiefs. We have complete confidence their collective efforts will result in fast race cars and a very competitive on-track product.”

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports campaigned the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Justin Haley/Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team also fielded the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.