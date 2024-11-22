Featured HeadlineNASCAR Cup PR
Chase Elliott won the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020, but has yet to win a Cup Series points-paying race at the iconic short track.

Chase Elliott Wins Most Popular Driver Award for 7th Consecutive Season

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Charlotte, N.C. – Chase Elliott returned to victory lane and the playoffs this year, delighting his fan base that once again rewarded him with the National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver award.

Elliott was announced as the award’s recipient Friday night during the annual NASCAR Awards Ceremonies at the Charlotte Convention Center. It is the seventh consecutive year Elliott has been voted the winner. The Dawsonville, Ga., native has won the award in seven of his nine seasons as a NASCAR Cup Series driver.

The only major NASCAR award determined solely by the vote of race fans, Elliott received 266,363 votes. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson finished second in the voting, while Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney placed third.

Elliott’s father, NASCAR Hall of Fame member Bill Elliott, holds the record for the most award wins at 16. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the award 15 times.

“That award is a reflection of the entire (Elliott) story, not just about me,” Elliott said. ‘I’ve tried to pay my respect that way.”

A driver must have declared for NASCAR Cup Series points to be eligible for the award.

The Most Popular Driver award has been presented to either an Elliott or an Earnhardt for 34 consecutive years.

The NMPA Most Popular Driver Award is one of the longest-running awards presented annually by the National Motorsports Press Association.

Hyak Motorsports Announces New Name and Ownership in 2025

