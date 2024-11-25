Richard Childress Racing to Continue Multi-Year, Multi-Car Partnership with Titan Risk Solutions in 2025

Relationship Spans Across the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series

WELCOME, N.C. (November 25, 2024) – Titan Risk Solutions will continue their multi-year, multi-car partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2025 with sponsorship in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The partnership includes sponsorship of Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Titan Risk Solutions Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with Austin Hill and Jesse Love in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for select races.

Titan is a “one stop shop” for today’s trucking companies. With career trucking professionals as the founders, Titan Risk Solutions provides the very best in insurance, and insurance related services. Titan successfully debuted their relationship with RCR earlier this year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Ty Dillon raced the No. 33 Titan Risk Solutions Chevrolet in the Brickyard 400.

“We’ve already seen the power of our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and have thoroughly enjoyed introducing Titan’s real-time platform of trucking solutions through our team partnership,” said Tim Smith, president of Titan Risk Solutions. “We’re all looking forward to future success together both on and off the track in 2025 and beyond.”

Titan Risk Solutions, based out of Overland Park, Kansas has representatives located around the U.S. to assist those in the trucking industry. With the ability to provide insurance quotes or customer support in a matter of minutes, Titan has positioned themselves as market leaders for motor carriers across the country.

“Titan Risk Solutions offers a dynamic platform of insurance, safety compliance, and driver training within the trucking industry,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Their one-stop solution is a great fit for a number of our industry partners. We’re couldn’t be happier to continue working with Tim and everyone at Titan Risk Solutions, and to have the opportunity to help them achieve their business goals.”

For more information or to contact Titan, visit www.titantruckins.com

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).