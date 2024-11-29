Extreme E Wins Big at Sports Business Awards

29 November 2024, London – Extreme E, the groundbreaking electric off-road racing series, proudly announces its triumph at this year’s Sports Business Awards, highlighting its leadership in sustainability, equality and diversity.

Extreme E took home the Gold Award for Sustainability in Sport, as well as the Silver Award for Sports Equality, Diversity & Inclusion.

Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme E, said: “Winning these awards underscores Extreme E’s commitment to driving sustainability and equality, not just in motorsport but across global industries. It’s fantastic to receive this industry recognition.”

Launched in 2017 the Sports Business Awards celebrate the very best in the sports business. The Awards recognise and reward achievement by the teams behind the scenes that facilitate sporting excellence and endeavours, championing resilience, adaptability and resourcefulness.

Built on five pillars – energy, environment, equality, entertainment, and e-mobility, Extreme E is a trailblazer in demonstrating how motor racing, a traditionally carbon-intensive sport, can drive positive change. The championship not only raises awareness about the impact of climate change on global locations, which have included Greenland, Chile’s Atacama Desert, and Senegal, and their communities, but also pioneers and promotes sustainable solutions to mitigate environmental challenges around the world.

Continuing to race the series’ ODYSSEY 21 off-road electric vehicles and leveraging solar and green hydrogen energy, its Season 3 Sustainability Report, published in association with EY, revealed that the racing series maintained its carbon-neutral status and reduced its overall carbon footprint by 8.2 per cent.

This achievement was supported by Extreme E’s motorsport industry-leading race site infrastructure, including the use of green hydrogen in remote locations produced by ENOWA’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell System, while the series also employed innovative waste management procedures, engaged regional suppliers, and sourced food and drink locally for each race event, among many other reduction methods.

Each Extreme E team features a male and female driver who race on the same course in the same race, providing a level playing field for competitors, a world-first in motorsport.

Track data, verified by EY, revealed that the Season 3 female to male performance gap has closed by 51 per cent since Season 1, proving that the rate of progression for female drivers is advanced by gaining equal access to track time and performance development.

Extreme E has also supported opportunities for a new generation of young mechanical and engineering talent, through the creation of the Racing for All programme, informed by the findings of The Hamilton Commission. With Extreme E team numbers limited to just five mechanics or engineers, Racing for All initiative provides an additional position for a sixth member to join each team to gain hands-on experience. Within two years since the initiative launched in 2022, more than half of the Extreme E grid supports a candidate within their team.

In 2025, Extreme E, will evolve to become Extreme H, the world’s first hydrogen racing series. Building on the success of Extreme E, Extreme H will demonstrate the capabilities of hydrogen and seek to accelerate the integration of this exciting clean energy in sports, mobility and beyond.

About Extreme E:

Extreme E is a radical off-road racing series, founded by the same team behind Formula E, which showcases electric SUVs and futuristic technologies in some of the world’s most remote and challenging environments.

This five-event global voyage utilises its sporting platform for the purpose of promoting electrification, environment and equality. The series’ goal is to highlight the impact of climate change in some of the world’s most endangered environments, promote the adoption of electric vehicles to pave the way for a lower carbon future, and provide a world-first gender-equal motorsport platform.

The first sport to ever be built out of a social purpose, Extreme E aims to minimise environmental impact while maximising awareness, racing in places that have already been damaged or affected by climate change or human interference and taking fans deep into the heart of the most pressing issues facing our planet’s future.

Not only that, but Extreme E is also helping the car industry to develop future-facing technology using racing as a platform for road innovation, which accelerates change ten-fold.

In 2025, Extreme E will transition into Extreme H – the world’s first hydrogen off-road racing series – and will be recognised as an FIA Championship from 2025, as we continue to be a pioneer in motorsport.

