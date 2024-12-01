DAMS Lucas Oil secures podium on F2’s maiden visit to Qatar

DAMS Lucas Oil clinched a brilliant second-place finish in Saturday’s Sprint Race with Jak Crawford, as Dino Beganovic earnt his first points in Formula 2 on his debut weekend in the Feature Race.

Both cars qualified strongly, meaning that Crawford would line up in fourth for the Sprint Race, with Beganovic directly behind in sixth. The American managed his hard tyres well to battle his way up into the podium positions on Lap 17, and would cross the line in a fantastic second place to ensure a sixth top-three finish of the season.

In the #8 car, Beganovic settled into his first F2 outing well, sitting in seventh place before contact from behind dropped him down the order towards the end of the event, but fought back to finish tenth.

In the Feature Race, the Scuderia Ferrari Academy Driver moved up to third on the opening tour, pitting on Lap 8, unfortunately just before a Safety Car intervention. The F2 debutant drove brilliantly in the second half of the race to make his way up to fifth and score his first points in the championship.

On the other side of the garage, Crawford changed his tyres a lap earlier than Beganovic while occupying sixth. Later in the race on Lap 13, the Aston Martin Driver Development Programme member would suffer contact which forced him to retire the car.

#7 Jak Crawford

Results

Qualifying: 6th

Sprint Race: 2nd (+8 points)

Feature Race: DNF

“I’m delighted to take my first points in Formula 2! It was a tricky start with no laps in Free Practice due to a technical issue, however, qualifying was amazing, finishing fourth. We had strong pace in the Sprint Race, but were taken out by another competitor when I was comfortably in the points. We got a bit unlucky with the Safety Car today, yet I felt comfortable throughout the weekend and battled to take fifth. A massive thanks to the team for all their hard work to ensure a great debut weekend for me in Formula 2, and we’ll aim for even more in Abu Dhabi.”

#8 Dino Beganovic

Results

Qualifying: 4th

Sprint Race: 10th

Feature Race: 5th (+10 points)

Charles Pic, Team Owner

“We’re pleased to have had a strong event with Jak finishing on the podium in the Sprint Race and Dino taking points in the Feature Race. Firstly, Jak produced an excellent drive to battle through to secure a sixth podium of the campaign on Saturday, looking after his tyres well and taking second. Unfortunately, we had a slow pit stop and then he had to retire with the damage he picked up in the Feature Race. Dino was very impressive on debut to qualify fourth after no laps in Free Practice and then he looked quick throughout the weekend. He deserved the points he claimed on Sunday and without the Safety Car it might’ve been even better. We’ll now make sure that we end the 2024 season on a high in Abu Dhabi next weekend.”

Drivers’ Championship

Gabriel Bortoleto 188.5 Isack Hadjar 188 Paul Aron 163

-5. Jak Crawford 124

-24. Dino Beganovic 10

Teams’ Championship

Invicta Racing 262.5 Campos Racing 231 MP Motorsport 200.5 Hitech Pulse-Eight 198

-7. DAMS Lucas Oil 165



About DAMS

DAMS is a professional racing team founded in 1988 by Jean-Paul Driot, currently competing in FIA Formula 2, F1’s main feeder series. Ahead of the 2022 season, ex-F1 driver Charles Pic took control of the team. So far, 33 DAMS drivers have reached F1, with many more going on to become professional racing drivers. In its history, DAMS has won 15 drivers’ titles, 16 teams’ championships and has scored over 170 race victories.

