Coleman, Telitz, and Schandorff Confirmed for Gulf 12 Hours with Optimum Motorsport

DENVER, Colo. (December 2, 2024) – Todd Coleman, Aaron Telitz, and Frederik Schandorff will reunite later this month to compete in the prestigious Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Representing Optimum Motorsport, the defending Pro-Am class champions, the trio will pilot the No. 69 McLaren GT3 Evo in the season-ending endurance race.

The drivers first joined forces with Optimum Motorsport in September at Creventic’s Hankook 24H Barcelona, where they secured overall pole position and displayed dominant front-running pace. Leading from the start and through the night at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the team proved to be a formidable combination. Building on that success, they now aim to contend for overall honors in the Pro class of the Gulf 12 Hours.

“I’m super excited to be back in the Optimum McLaren for the Gulf 12 Hours and competing against some of the best GT drivers from around the world,” said Coleman. “We immediately came together as a team and driver lineup in Barcelona. I’m looking forward to building on that experience as we take on the Yas Marina Circuit.”

“I’m really excited to go racing with Optimum at the Gulf 12 Hours,” said Telitz. “Fred, Todd and I worked well together earlier in the year at Barcelona, so it’ll be fun to have the gang back together for the last race of the year. I’ve never competed in the Gulf 12 Hours before, but it looks like a fun race so I can’t wait to get going.”

“It’s great to have Todd, Aaron, and Fred racing with us again,” remarked Shaun Goff, Optimum Team Principal. “They claimed pole position for their first race together back in September, so I’m eager to see what they can do this time around at the Yas Marina Circuit.”

This year’s Gulf 12 Hours introduces a revised format. The event kicks off with an eight-hour race starting in the morning and running until sunset, followed by a two-hour break. The action resumes with a four-hour sprint under the lights of Yas Marina Circuit, with over 20 GT cars from seven manufacturers vying for glory.

The action gets under on Friday, December 13th with a 45-minute shakedown ahead of the official practice Saturday morning. Each of the three drivers will contest in a 15-minute qualifying session, with the average time taken from each of their best laps to determine their starting order for Sunday’s main event. The first of four qualifying sets is set to begin on Saturday, December 14th at 7:00 PM GST, 10:00 AM EST. The first segment of the race will begin on Sunday, December 15th at 9:00 AM GST, 12:00 AM EST, and the second segment will begin at 7:00 PM GST, 10:00 AM EST. All qualifying and race sessions will air live on the Gulf 12 Hours’ YouTube channel.

About Todd Coleman Racing

Todd Coleman Racing was founded in 2022, the passion product from entrepreneur Todd Coleman. He began his racing career in 2020, racing at an entry-level before working his way up to the professional ranks. He continued to learn the ropes of the business of motorsport, partnering with championship-winning sports car teams and professional coach/drivers. He founded Todd Coleman Racing as the next step in racing toward his dream; to create his own championship-winning race team.

About Optimum Motorsport

The Wakefield, United Kingdom-based squad has scored multiple championship victories in McLaren machinery, most recently claiming the marque’s first-ever pole position at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, securing the 2023 GT Open and British GT GT4 Silver Cup Titles, winning the Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours & 24 Hours of Spa.

Additional notable success includes securing a podium at last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 2022 IMSA Endurance Cup, 2022 GT World Challenge Europe’s Endurance Gold Cup, Asian Le Mans GT and 2021 GT Open Pro-Am Titles