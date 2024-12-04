Back-to-Back Indy 500 Winner Newgarden Unveils Second Image on Borg-Warner Trophy

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024) – 2024 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Josef Newgarden unveiled his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy on Dec. 4 in Indianapolis, one of the most significant honors since he won his second Indy 500 on May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Newgarden, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, earned his second victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in the No. 2 Shell Powering Progress Team Penske Chevrolet. This was the 20th Indy 500 victory for Team Penske, and Newgarden is the first back-to-back winner since Helio Castroneves won his second Indy 500 while driving for Team Penske in 2002.

The unveiling ceremony took place at COhatch Polk Stables, a coworking space for entrepreneurs and startups located in downtown Indianapolis.

The bas-relief, sterling silver image of Newgarden is the 111th face to be affixed to the iconic trophy, awarded annually to the winner of the Indianapolis 500 since 1936.

“Having my face added to the Borg-Warner Trophy is one of the coolest parts about winning the race,” Newgarden said. “Seeing the finished product, with two side-by-side images of my face, is an unbelievable honor, and I look forward to hopefully adding a third likeness to the row after this year’s Indy 500.”

Renowned sculptor Will Behrends created Newgarden’s image, as he has for every winner since 1990.

Each face on the trophy is unique, even for a back-to-back winner like Newgarden. Behrends starts from scratch each year and begins his creative process by studying a series of 360-degree photos of the winner to get a baseline for sculpting before constructing a full-scale model of the driver’s face. Normally a driver would visit Behrends’ studio in Tryon, North Carolina, for an in-person session. This year’s visit was impacted by Hurricane Helene, so Newgarden and Behrends met virtually to make the final adjustments to the full-scale model.

This life-size clay version is used as reference for Behrends to construct the smaller model, a piece created out of a mixture of oil-based clay. The smaller clay model is turned into a mold and cast in wax before being sent to a jeweler to be transformed into sterling silver. Behrends completes his process by polishing and buffing the sculpture before attaching it to the trophy.

“Today is a special day for Josef and BorgWarner,” said Michelle Collins, global director marketing and public relations for BorgWarner. “Josef is one of only six drivers to win back-to-back Indianapolis 500 victories in the race’s 113-year history, and unveiling his face on this spectacular trophy cements his mark not only in INDYCAR, but all of motorsports. BorgWarner is honored to uphold the tradition of the Borg-Warner Trophy and celebrate Josef’s historic 2024 Indianapolis 500 win.”

Originally designed in 1935, the sterling silver trophy measures over 5 feet, 4-3/4 inches tall and weighs more than 110 pounds as it carries the sculpted face of every victor since 1911.

Early next year, Newgarden will receive his BorgWarner Championships Driver’s Trophy, also known as a “Baby Borg,” a miniature replica of the large-scale Borg-Warner Trophy.

Tickets for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and all Month of May events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are on sale at IMS.com.