FOX Sports, INDYCAR Unveil 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Broadcast Start Times

A Record 19 Network Windows, All 17 Races on FOX, Expanded Indy 500 Pre-race Coverage

FOX Dedicates Six Hours of Live Coverage to the May 25 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024) – FOX Sports and INDYCAR have announced the race broadcast start times for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

Announced in June as part of the new media rights deal between FOX Sports and INDYCAR, an NTT INDYCAR SERIES record 17 races will be available on broadcast television providing a massive increase in exposure for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the only premier motorsport series in North America with all races broadcasting live on network television. All INDYCAR programming streams live on the FOX Sports app.

The season launches on FOX with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding at noon (all times Eastern) Sunday, March 2. The year also is highlighted by the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25, with the broadcast beginning at 10 a.m. to allow for over two hours of pre-race coverage before the green flag. The 2025 season will close in dramatic fashion on Labor Day weekend with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31.

“The unrivaled exposure FOX will bring to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including an additional hour of Indy 500 pre-race coverage, will prove to be a spectacular showcase for our drivers and teams,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “With FOX’s tremendous partnership and support, we’re going to bring the most competitive and compelling motorsport on the planet to a growing and massive audience. We cannot wait to raise the curtain on the 2025 season with FOX.”

Other notes of FOX’s 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES broadcast schedule include:

The first points-paying The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix on the 17-turn, 3.067-mile Twin Palms circuit at the scenic The Thermal Club, Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m.

A return to network television for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Network coverage of the finishing hours of both days of qualifying for the Indy 500 on Saturday and Sunday, May 17 and 18 at 4 p.m. bringing the total number of network windows on FOX to a record 19.

Non-stop racing action in July with five races in four weekends including the popular Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend doubleheader Saturday, July 12 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m. at Iowa Speedway.

The return to network television for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto on the tight and unforgiving Streets of Toronto circuit Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m.

The historic Milwaukee Mile, which produced the most on-track passes on record in 2024, will be the penultimate race of the 2025 championship Sunday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

WHAT NTT INDYCAR SERIES DRIVERS ARE SAYING:

“I’m excited to get the 2025 season started and go for a third straight championship with the No. 10 DHL Honda team. FOX Sports has been a great partner so far and I cannot wait to get back on track at St. Pete.” – Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

“On behalf of everybody in INDYCAR, we’re so excited about the new partnership with FOX Sports. They’ve given us so much already and I can’t wait to see what we can do together in 2025. I think we’re really going to bring INDYCAR to the masses and retell our story in a significant way. I think people are going to be really pleased with what they see. The first round can’t get here soon enough. It’s going to be a big year.” – Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Coverage of all 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice and qualifying sessions will be featured on either FS1 or FS2. FOX Deportes will carry exclusive Spanish-language television coverage of the Indianapolis 500, with a more complete 2025 season schedule to be announced at a later date. Coverage schedule for the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone championship, the developmental series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, also will be announced at a later date.

FOX SPORTS’ 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE SCHEDULE:

Date Venue Television Time (ET) Sunday, March 2 Streets of St. Petersburg FOX Noon Sunday, March 23 The Thermal Club FOX 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13 Streets of Long Beach FOX 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4 Barber Motorsports Park FOX 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) FOX 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 25 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval) FOX 10 a.m. Sunday, June 1 Streets of Detroit FOX 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15 World Wide Technology Raceway FOX 3 p.m. Sunday, June 22 Road America FOX 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course FOX 2 p.m. Saturday, July 12 Iowa Speedway Race 1 FOX 5 p.m. Sunday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Race 2 FOX 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20 Streets of Toronto FOX 2 p.m. Sunday, July 27 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca FOX 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10 Portland International Raceway FOX 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee Mile FOX 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31 Nashville Superspeedway FOX 2:30 p.m.

Note: Dates and times are subject to change.