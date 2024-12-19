NTT Indy

FOX Sports, INDYCAR Unveil 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Broadcast Start Times

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

A Record 19 Network Windows, All 17 Races on FOX, Expanded Indy 500 Pre-race Coverage

FOX Dedicates Six Hours of Live Coverage to the May 25 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024) – FOX Sports and INDYCAR have announced the race broadcast start times for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

Announced in June as part of the new media rights deal between FOX Sports and INDYCAR, an NTT INDYCAR SERIES record 17 races will be available on broadcast television providing a massive increase in exposure for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the only premier motorsport series in North America with all races broadcasting live on network television. All INDYCAR programming streams live on the FOX Sports app.

The season launches on FOX with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding at noon (all times Eastern) Sunday, March 2. The year also is highlighted by the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25, with the broadcast beginning at 10 a.m. to allow for over two hours of pre-race coverage before the green flag. The 2025 season will close in dramatic fashion on Labor Day weekend with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31.

“The unrivaled exposure FOX will bring to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including an additional hour of Indy 500 pre-race coverage, will prove to be a spectacular showcase for our drivers and teams,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “With FOX’s tremendous partnership and support, we’re going to bring the most competitive and compelling motorsport on the planet to a growing and massive audience. We cannot wait to raise the curtain on the 2025 season with FOX.”

Other notes of FOX’s 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES broadcast schedule include:

  • The first points-paying The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix on the 17-turn, 3.067-mile Twin Palms circuit at the scenic The Thermal Club, Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m.
  • A return to network television for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Network coverage of the finishing hours of both days of qualifying for the Indy 500 on Saturday and Sunday, May 17 and 18 at 4 p.m. bringing the total number of network windows on FOX to a record 19.
  • Non-stop racing action in July with five races in four weekends including the popular Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend doubleheader Saturday, July 12 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m. at Iowa Speedway.
  • The return to network television for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto on the tight and unforgiving Streets of Toronto circuit Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m.
  • The historic Milwaukee Mile, which produced the most on-track passes on record in 2024, will be the penultimate race of the 2025 championship Sunday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

WHAT NTT INDYCAR SERIES DRIVERS ARE SAYING:

“I’m excited to get the 2025 season started and go for a third straight championship with the No. 10 DHL Honda team. FOX Sports has been a great partner so far and I cannot wait to get back on track at St. Pete.” – Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

“On behalf of everybody in INDYCAR, we’re so excited about the new partnership with FOX Sports. They’ve given us so much already and I can’t wait to see what we can do together in 2025. I think we’re really going to bring INDYCAR to the masses and retell our story in a significant way. I think people are going to be really pleased with what they see. The first round can’t get here soon enough. It’s going to be a big year.” – Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Coverage of all 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice and qualifying sessions will be featured on either FS1 or FS2. FOX Deportes will carry exclusive Spanish-language television coverage of the Indianapolis 500, with a more complete 2025 season schedule to be announced at a later date. Coverage schedule for the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone championship, the developmental series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, also will be announced at a later date.

FOX SPORTS’ 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE SCHEDULE:

DateVenueTelevisionTime (ET)
Sunday, March 2Streets of St. PetersburgFOXNoon
Sunday, March 23The Thermal ClubFOX3 p.m.
Sunday, April 13Streets of Long BeachFOX4:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 4Barber Motorsports ParkFOX1:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 10Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)FOX4:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 25Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval)FOX10 a.m.
Sunday, June 1Streets of DetroitFOX12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 15World Wide Technology RacewayFOX3 p.m.
Sunday, June 22Road AmericaFOX3:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 6Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseFOX2 p.m.
Saturday, July 12Iowa Speedway Race 1FOX5 p.m.
Sunday, July 13Iowa Speedway Race 2FOX2 p.m.
Sunday, July 20Streets of TorontoFOX2 p.m.
Sunday, July 27WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaFOX3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 10Portland International RacewayFOX3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 24Milwaukee MileFOX2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 31Nashville SuperspeedwayFOX2:30 p.m.

Note: Dates and times are subject to change.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Back-to-Back Indy 500 Winner Newgarden Unveils Second Image on Borg-Warner Trophy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
FOX Sports, INDYCAR Unveil 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Broadcast Start Times
01:33
Video thumbnail
23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports can compete with a charter in 2025
02:11
Video thumbnail
Parker Retzlaff joins Alpha Prime Racing for full Xfinity campaign in 2025
02:58
Video thumbnail
RFK Announces Partnership with Mohawk for Preece, No 60 Team
01:23

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Garrett Smithley will Drive the #14 Chevrolet Full-Time for SS-Greenlight Racing in the NASCAR...

Official Release -
SS-Greenlight Racing is excited to announce the return of Garrett Smithley as the full-time driver of the #14 Chevrolet during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Read more

Honda Presents World Premiere of Honda S+ Shift, Next-generation e:HEV Technology

Official Release -
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. held a press briefing on next-generation technologies for its original 2-motor hybrid system, e:HEV*.
Read more

Three Reasons to Rent a Car in Dubai as a Solo Traveler

SM -
While Dubai has a public transit system, this article will review three reasons for utilizing a Dubai car rental service when traveling solo.
Read more

Parker Retzlaff joins Alpha Prime Racing for full Xfinity campaign in 2025

Andrew Kim -
The 21-year-old Retzlaff from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, transitions to Alpha Prime Racing for his third consecutive Xfinity Series campaign after spending the previous two seasons competing for Jordan Anderson Racing.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category