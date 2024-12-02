TAG Heuer Extends Partnership with INDYCAR, IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Dec. 2, 2024) – TAG Heuer – the renowned Swiss Luxury watchmaker and motorsports sponsorship pioneer – has renewed its longstanding, multiyear partnerships with INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A whirlwind of speed and thrills, INDYCAR and the mythical Indianapolis 500-Mile Race have brought together fierce legends and adrenaline-seeking fans since 1911.

Continuing as the Official Watch and Timekeeper of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, TAG Heuer also will remain a presenting sponsor of the Hulman Terrace Club hospitality suites at the Racing Capital of the World.

TAG Heuer started its partnership with INDYCAR in 2014 and with the Indianapolis 500 and IMS in 2004.

“With more than 20 years of history at IMS, TAG Heuer is a brand deeply rooted in motorsports and the traditions and values of INDYCAR and the Indy 500,” said Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles. “TAG Heuer is an ideal match for the precision and high performance on display at every INDYCAR event, most especially ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

During 20 years of partnership, TAG Heuer has released 17 special edition watches in homage to the Indy 500. Adorned with evocative details, such as the Speedway’s iconic Wing and Wheel logo and the Brickyard motif, these unique watches tell the story of drivers’ relentless thirst for victory on the racetrack. Bold new Indy 500 timepieces regularly breathe fresh creativity into this thriving partnership. TAG Heuer will continue to provide a special edition watch to the winning driver and chief mechanic of the Indianapolis 500 and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion driver. Fans also can own a piece of racing heritage, as special edition Indy 500 watches are available for purchase.

“TAG Heuer is a brand synonymous with racing, and there is no better proving ground to demonstrate our passion and strong heritage in motorsport than at IMS during the Indy 500 with INDYCAR,” TAG Heuer CEO Antoine Pin said.

TAG Heuer branding also will continue to have a strong presence at IMS, including on the highly visible IMS Pagoda and on the retaining wall near the iconic Yard of Bricks start-finish line during the Month of May.

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on the Streets of St. Petersburg. The 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. Coverage of all 17 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races will be available on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network.