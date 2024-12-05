BMS ADDS CLOCK TO MLB SPEEDWAY CLASSIC MONUMENT TO BEGIN OFFICIAL COUNTDOWN UNTIL AUGUST 2, 2025

Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play historic MLB game in state of Tennessee at BMS on Aug. 2, 2025

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Dec. 5, 2024) — Today, Bristol Motor Speedway team members, with help from their mischievous mascots Bump and Run, unveiled the official MLB Speedway Classic countdown clock that is clicking down the days, hours and minutes until the ceremonial first pitch is thrown out on August, 2, 2025 and play gets started in the historic Major League Baseball game featuring the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at BMS.

For social media enthusiasts, baseball fans and ticketholders who would like to grab a selfie with the new clock, The MLB Speedway Classic Countdown Clock is located at BMS Entrance 1 just off Volunteer Parkway next to the It’s Bristol Baby! monument.

For those of you who are keeping count, at the time of the official countdown clock unveiling today, there were 240 days, 4 hours and 17 minutes remaining until the MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com game.

Sports fans will need to hustle on over to MLB.com/SpeedwayClassic if they want to be a part of the historic national regular season game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds that will be played at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. (ET).

The game at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile will be the first American or National League game ever played in the Volunteer state. Tennessee becomes the fifth different state across the United States to host an MLB game for the first time since 2016.

The game is expected to be a one-of-a-kind experience for sports and entertainment enthusiasts and the many die-hard fans of both legendary baseball clubs who live throughout the five-state region surrounding BMS. Bristol Motor Speedway’s position within the Appalachian Highlands was called a “perfect location” for this game by MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., due to the relative proximity of both MLB markets.

General public tickets for the MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com are available for purchase by visiting MLB.com/SpeedwayClassic. A maximum of 8 tickets are allowed per order and all ticket sales will be conducted online. All tickets will be delivered digitally and available on mobile devices through the MLB Ballpark app and the Ticketmaster app.

All questions regarding ticket purchases should be directed to speedwayclassictickethelp@mlb.com. The ticket help desk is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.