TICKETS ON SALE FOR 65TH ANNUAL LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS; EVENT RETURNS TO FOUR PRO QUALIFYING SESSIONS

POMONA, Calif. (Dec. 5, 2024) – Tickets are now on sale for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, which takes place March 27-30, 2025, as NHRA celebrates 65 years of the historic race next season at the legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at the famed facility in Pomona has enjoyed an incredible history of more than six decades and serves as one of the highlights on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour, especially early in the season.

The 2025 event, which is the third of 20 races during the year, promises to deliver all the thrilling racing action racing fans expect from the stars of the NHRA and returns to four qualifying sessions for the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series. That gives fans two chances on both Friday and Saturday to see all the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock, leading into eliminations on Sunday, where teams will look to grab momentum with an early-season win.

Also returning to In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip will be the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. Semifinalists from the NHRA Arizona Nationals from the previous week will meet up again for a rematch, adding competitive racing to the Saturday schedule, with the winner taking home a bonus purse and bonus championship points.

“We always look forward to returning to In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip and we’re excited to celebrate 65 years of the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals during our 2025 season,” said NHRA Vice President of Track Management and Operations, Kasey Coler. “The Winternationals is an event loaded with history and special moments, and as one of the longest-running races on the NHRA tour, it’s always an event everyone looks forward to each year. With four qualifying sessions in place, this will undoubtedly be a great early-season event for our fans and race teams.”

In 2024, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car), and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) all won the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, while former champions Brittany Force in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan collected No. 1 qualifier positions, as well as Glenn in his Pro Stock car.

Ashley has enjoyed an impressive run at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, winning three straight years and advancing to four straight final rounds at the historic race. Last year, he defeated eight-time champion Tony Schumacher, and he’ll look to get four straight Winternationals victories – something no driver in Top Fuel history has ever accomplished. Ashley finished his 2024 campaign third in the points standings, with four wins to his credit. He also claimed the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge championship, by earning the most Challenge points.

Force, the winningest driver in NHRA history, picked up yet another Lucas Oil Winternationals win a year ago, defeating Hagan in the final round. Force finished runner-up in points to his teammate Austin Prock, after Jack Beckman stepped in for Force following his crash in Virginia.

Glenn battled all season for a Pro Stock championship that came down to the final pass of the 2024 season at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, with his teammate Greg Anderson claiming the world title. Glenn won a stout five events, with his first of 2024 coming at the Winternationals. Glenn earned two No. 1 qualifier spots, including the first Pomona race as well.

To purchase tickets to the 2025 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. Fans can get closer to the action with a Top Eliminator Club experience, offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, as well as a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverage, driver appearances, a premium view and much more. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.