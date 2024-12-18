NASCAR Track News

Speedway Children’s Charities Grants $25,000 to ThreeAustin-Area Nonprofits

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Dec. 18, 2024) – Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), the official charity of Speedway Motorsports, has distributed $25,000 through three grants to Dell Children’s Foundation, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Best Buddies in Texas. The $25,000 will serve 1,325 children in need in the Austin area.

“We are thrilled to be able to help three different children’s organizations this year,” said Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “Race fans are incredibly generous, and we’re looking forward to raising even more money in just a couple months when NASCAR returns to Circuit of The Americas.”

DELL CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

Funds will support Dell Children’s Mental Health Family Fund for uninsured children who have been victims of trafficking, homelessness or battling terminal illness.

“We are grateful to Speedway Children’s Charities for their continued support of Dell Children’s,” said Dell Children’s Foundation Senior Director of Pediatric Grants and Development Jenn Davis, GPC. “The most recent grant to our Mental Health Program enables our hospital to provide comprehensive, holistic and family-centered care for children and adolescents facing mental health crises. We are honored to be partners with Speedway Children’s Charities in our shared mission of serving our community’s children.”

SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE

The Austin Chapter partners with local organizations, churches, businesses and community members to build, deliver and assemble fully furnished beds – frames, mattresses, sheets, pillows and blankets – to children living in poverty who do not have one or whose families have just overcome homelessness. Chapter leadership shows volunteers how to take a pile of wood and construct twin bed frame components with drills, sanders and saws.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Sleep in Heavenly Peace Austin Chapter President Steve Gielda. “This financial donation will enable us to put 40 kids in brand new beds, giving them a better night’s sleep that will help them to become happier, healthier young kids that grow into better students and better sons and daughters while teaching them the importance of leaning on their local community to support one another.”

BEST BUDDIES IN TEXAS

BB Friendship Programs build one-on-one friendships between students with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities, offering social interactions while improving the quality of life for a population that is often isolated and excluded. Their goals are to increase opportunities for socialization and inclusion of students with intellectual or developmental disabilities, develop critical social skills in all students and increase awareness of the abilities of all children with intellectual or developmental disabilities in schools.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this grant from Speedway Children’s Charities in support of our friendship programs here in Central Texas,” said Best Buddies International Central Texas Area Director Morgan Ilika. “Everyone deserves a friend, and with partners like Speedway Children’s Charities, we are able to offer increased opportunities to alleviate the social isolation of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Best Buddies does this by creating one-to-one friendships and cultivating the leaders of tomorrow through shared experiences of inclusion.”

The grants resulted from donations received during the fourth annual NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in March 2024. Race fans who attended NASCAR at COTA took part in fundraising opportunities and events including:

  • Laps for Charity: Race fans experienced driving their own vehicle around the 3.41-mile, 20-turn permanent road course behind an official NASCAR at COTA Toyota pace car.
  • Live Auction: Race fans bid on unique experiences and autographed memorabilia during the Friday night THOR Family of Companies Camper Appreciation Party.
  • Fan Assistance Golf Carts: Donations were accepted as the golf carts escorted race fans all over COTA property.

Donations can be made any time at SpeedwayCharities.org/Donate/#COTA.

There are 11 SCC chapters around the country, and combined in 2024, SCC distributed more than $4 million in grants to hundreds of different charitable organizations across the country, bringing the total funds distributed since 1982 to more than $72.6 million, ensuring many children in need are given the tools to build a better, brighter and healthier future. The money raised comes in large part thanks to the fundraising efforts of 11 Speedway Motorsports facilities and events: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR at COTA, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Tickets:

Tickets for children ages 12 and under are just $10 for the March 2, 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race and free for the March 1, 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 and IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. For individual tickets, weekend packages and camping, fans can visit NASCARatCOTA.com.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all things NASCAR at COTA by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@NASCARatCOTA). Keep up with all the latest information on the NASCAR at COTA website and mobile app.

About Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC)

The mission of Speedway Children’s Charities is to care for children with educational, financial, social and medical needs to help them lead productive lives. Founded by Bruton Smith in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations that meet the direct needs of children. Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed more than $72.6 million in grants. The goal is to ensure that every child in need be given the tools to build a better, brighter and healthier future.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
BMS ADDS CLOCK TO MLB SPEEDWAY CLASSIC MONUMENT TO BEGIN OFFICIAL COUNTDOWN UNTIL AUGUST 2, 2025

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Jack Wood rejoins McAnally Hilgemann Racing for full Truck campaign in 2025
01:24
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth re signed by Spire Motorsports for 2025 Truck season
02:17
Video thumbnail
Chris Lawson named crew chief for Todd Gilliland for 2025 Cup Series season
02:55
Video thumbnail
Jonathan Toney, Jason Trinchere named Haas Factory Team’s Xfinity crew chiefs in 2025
01:01

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Parker Retzlaff joins Alpha Prime Racing for full Xfinity campaign in 2025

Andrew Kim -
The 21-year-old Retzlaff from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, transitions to Alpha Prime Racing for his third consecutive Xfinity Series campaign after spending the previous two seasons competing for Jordan Anderson Racing.
Read more

RFK Announces Partnership with Mohawk for Preece, No. 60 Team

Official Release -
RFK Racing has announced that Mohawk Northeast – a premier heavy-civil contractor – has joined the team as a partner for Ryan Preece and the No. 60 team.
Read more

Daytona International Speedway Unveils Course Design for 2025 DAYTONA Supercross

Official Release -
Daytona International Speedway today unveiled the highly anticipated course layout for the 2025 DAYTONA Supercross, taking place during the 84th Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA.
Read more

Forte Racing Announces Two New Drivers for 2025

Official Release -
Forte Racing is pleased to announce that German driver Mario Farnbacher will join Canadian Misha Goikhberg behind the wheel of the GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 for the full 2025 season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship...
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category