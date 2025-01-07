Daniel Suárez to headline Jan. 25 Speedway Open House at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 7, 2025) – Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Daniel Suárez will headline the slate of fan entertainment and activities at Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Speedway Open House on Saturday, Jan. 25, which is free and open to the public.

Suárez’s most recent NASCAR victory came in last year’s running of the Ambetter Health 400 at AMS, which saw the driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet triumph in a thrilling three-wide photo finish. Before he hits Atlanta’s high banks to defend his win in next month’s running of the Ambetter Health 400 (Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET), Suárez will make an appearance at the Jan. 25 Speedway Open House for a Q&A with fans and an autograph session with eligible ticketholders in the speedway’s luxurious Club One suite.

The NASCAR Cup Series star’s fan engagement will be just one part of a day full of activities and entertainment for fans to enjoy during the Speedway Open House. The Speedway will open its doors to fans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music by singer and songwriter Presley Barker and fan Q&As will special guests all happening in Club One. Attendees will also enjoy games and activities at the speedway and be welcomed explore the 1.54-mile oval and surrounding facility.

Following the Speedway Open House at 3 p.m., fans in attendance will also have an opportunity to enjoy grassroots Legends and Bandolero racing on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s ¼ mile Thunder Ring.

The Speedway Open House event is free to attend, however Atlanta Motor Speedway NASCAR event ticketholders will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in the Daniel Suárez autograph session. Fans interested in attending the Speedway Open House should let AMS know at https://www.atlantamotorspeedway.com/openhouse/.

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s first major event of 2025 comes just four weeks after the open house when NASCAR visits Georgia for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend Feb. 21-23. The Speedway Open House will enable guests to scout the best seats for that race weekend as well as the June 27-28 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and other events like Monster Jam, which comes to AMS April 12 and 13.

Fans can find updates on the Speedway Open House and more information about 2025 events at AMS at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, with intense, superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR’s best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 11th year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

More information on the Feb. 21-23, 2025, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Saturday night, June 28, 2025. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series bring the action Friday night in the Focused Health 250 on June 27.

Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is the first running of NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. 32 of NASCAR’s stars will be paired against each other in a bracket-style elimination tournament that begins at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

More information on the June 27-28 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Atlanta Motor Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, AMS has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, Atlanta Motor Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything between.

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.