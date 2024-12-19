FOX Sports and INDYCAR AnnounceINDY NXT by Firestone Schedule on FS1, FS2

NTT Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024) – FOX Sports and INDYCAR have revealed the television schedule for the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season. As part of the new media rights deal between FOX Sports and INDYCAR announced in June, the entire INDY NXT season will be available live on television for the first time. Twelve INDY NXT races will appear live on FOX Sports’ FS1 with two airing on FS2.

Additionally, all practice and qualifying sessions for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ developmental series will air on a combination of FS1 and FS2. All INDYCAR programming also streams live on the FOX Sports app.

“As part of INDYCAR’s exceptional partnership with FOX Sports, INDY NXT by Firestone will receive unprecedented exposure,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “As we have seen, the competition in INDYCAR’s developmental series is fierce and intense. A full season of live races on network television via FS1 and FS2 will prove to be a significant showcase for INDY NXT and the drivers vying to advance to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

In 2024, INDY NXT averaged the most starters (19.5) since 2009 and is on pace to see a record 24 full-time starters in 2025.

The battle for the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone championship begins on the palm tree-lined streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., Sunday, March 2 at 10 a.m. (All times Eastern). The 2025 champion will once again be crowned at the season finale at the thrilling Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, Aug. 31 at 11:30 a.m.

The schedule also includes a return to several venues where on-track passing records were broken in 2024:

  • Barber Motorsports Park
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
  • World Wide Technology Raceway
  • WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

INDY NXT drivers and teams also look to extend 2024 qualifying records at:

  • Streets of St. Petersburg
  • Streets of Detroit
  • Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
  • Iowa Speedway
  • World Wide Technology Raceway
  • Portland International Raceway
  • Milwaukee Mile

Except for the United States, the INDYCAR LIVE streaming service will continue to provide live coverage of 14 INDY NXT races along with all practice and qualifying sessions. Click here for pricing and more information on INDYCAR LIVE.

2025 INDY NXT BY FIRESTONE TELEVISION SCHEDULE:

DateVenueTelevisionTime (ET)
Sunday, March 2Streets of St. PetersburgFS110 a.m.
Sunday, May 4Barber Motorsports ParkFS111:30 a.m.
Friday, May 9Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 1FS17 p.m.
Saturday, May 10Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 2FS11 p.m.
Sunday, June 1Streets of DetroitFS110:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 15World Wide Technology RacewayFS1Noon
Sunday, June 22Road AmericaFS11 p.m.
Sunday, July 6Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseFS211:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 12Iowa SpeedwayFS11:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 26WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1FS24:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 27WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2FS11 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 10Portland International RacewayFS11 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 24Milwaukee MileFS111:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 31Nashville SuperspeedwayFS111:30 a.m.

