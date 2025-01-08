Haas Factory Team Announces 2025 Organization Lineup

Crew Chiefs, Competition Directors Named for Cup and Xfinity Entries

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Jan. 8, 2025) – Haas Factory Team (HFT) has announced its organizational lineup for the 2025 season, with a bevy of personnel changes across its NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Cup teams.

Jason Trinchere, a veteran in the Xfinity and Truck ranks, joins the team as crew chief for Sam Mayer and the No. 41 program. Jonathon Toney, who’s led Cole Custer and the No. 00 the last several seasons – remains atop the box for the No. 00 team, now paired with new HFT driver Sheldon Creed.

The team also welcomes two new competition directors, Nick Sandler taking the reigns in the Cup program, while Adam Gravitt will lead competition operations on the Xfinity side.

Trinchere joins HFT after spending a season in the Truck Series with Chase Purdy and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team. He has also worked in the Xfinity Series, spending four seasons with Kaulig Racing, where he collected five wins with AJ Allmendinger. With prior experience with Landon Cassill and Daniel Hemric, as well, the season-opener at Daytona will mark Trinchere’s 100th start as a crew chief in Xfinity.

Toney – who led Custer to the 2023 Xfinity Series Championship – remains with the organization after beginning at HaasCNC Racing over 20 years ago. In his time with Custer, Toney has five victories and 42 top-10s in less than 75 races as a crew chief.

Sandler, a former crew chief himself, joins HFT from Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, where he began back in 2006. During his time underneath Jack Roush, Sandler worked his way through the ranks, initially as a race engineer in the Cup Series, before being elevated to crew chief for Stenhouse and the No. 17 team in 2015-16. Since, he’s led all efforts of the engineering department, and will be reunited with Aaron Kramer, also formerly at RFK, who was tabbed to lead Cole Custer’s Cup team in 2025.

Gravitt, who has been with Haas in some capacity since 2004, followed a similar path, working his way through the engineering ranks within the organization. The Virginia native served on the No. 14 road crew from 2009-12, before transitioning back to a shop role in the years following. Since, he’s managed all engineering efforts for the Xfinity program the last two seasons.

About Haas Factory Team

The Haas Factory Team is a NASCAR Cup and Xfinity program owned by Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation. Beginning in 2025, the team will feature Cole Custer driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series, while Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer take on the Xfinity Series in the No. 00 and No. 41 Ford Mustangs, respectively. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the Haas Factory Team reflects a commitment to performance and engineering excellence, carrying forward Gene Haas’s commitment to motorsports.