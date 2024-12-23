Grillo’s Pickles Extends Partnership with Todd Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports

Popular Pickle Car Returns in 2025 for Multiple Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (December 23, 2024) – Due to the overwhelming popularity and excitement around the Pickle Car piloted by Todd Gilliland at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and again at the Michigan International Speedway and the Daytona International Speedway, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Grillo’s Pickles have announced an extension of their partnership.

Race and pickle fans everywhere will be able to cheer for the iconic pickle company and Gilliland for multiple races during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Grillo’s Pickles Ford Mustang Dark Horse Pickle Car is scheduled for three races in 2025.

The Pickle Car will return for Pocono Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and the Chicago Street Race. Grillo’s Pickles can’t wait to continue their fun with Gilliland and NASCAR fans next year.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Todd and Marissa Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports,” said Adam Kaufman, President and CEO, Grillo’s Pickles. “Todd and the Front Row Team have been amazing partners to encourage Grillo’s Pickles and NASCAR fans to Chill Out and Eat a Pickle. We can’t wait to go bigger and better with this program next year with a great slate of races.”

Grilllo’s Pickles will also be a season-long associate partner of Gilliland and his team in 2025. Gilliland has been impressed with all the fans of pickles.

“I think everyone loves Grillo’s Pickles,” said Gilliland. “They debuted such an awesome scheme at New Hampshire and fell in love with the program. The Pickle Car has really taken a life of its own and I can see it becoming one of NASCAR’s most popular schemes. I really want to thank Grillo’s Pickles for becoming a bigger partner of our program in 2024 and now for 2025. Things are getting better and better with our team and the partners make it all possible.”

Grillo’s Pickles and FRM also collaborated on compelling social media content with Gilliland, his team, and Sam Sam the Pickle Man. Now, with Grillo’s returning to Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2025, Grillo’s Pickles will continue Sam Sam’s journey in becoming the “World’s Most Interesting Pickle” at the track and away.

“I’m super excited Grillo’s is continuing their partnership with Todd in 2025,” said Marissa Gilliland. “I am really looking forward to being involved with the partnership as well. Grillo’s has been “all in” on Todd and I can’t wait to do my part in the partnership to further build their brand.”

Made with a 100-year old family recipe, Grillo’s Pickles started in the Boston Common in 2008 selling pickles out of a Cutlass Supreme and then a Pickle Cart. Since then, Grillo’s has grown to national grocery distribution and will extend their partnership with FRM in the 2025 season.

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins.