RFK Announces Partnership with Mohawk for Preece, No. 60 Team

By Official Release
CONCORD, N.C. (Dec. 18, 2024) – RFK Racing has announced that Mohawk Northeast – a premier heavy-civil contractor – has joined the team as a partner for Ryan Preece and the No. 60 team.

“It’s so exciting to have Mohawk with RFK in 2025 to continue building the relationship we’ve had for the past 10-plus years,” said Preece. “They’ve been supporting me since the beginning and I’m looking forward to accomplishing our goals together with their support.”

A longtime supporter of Preece, the company has been providing high quality construction services to a wide variety of clients. Specializing in heavy highway, railroad, movable and fixed bridges and marine construction, Mohawk has completed countless projects safely, on time and within budget.

Mohawk can self-perform all phases of construction and they offer an extensive fleet of cranes, barges, offshore tugboats and many other heavy equipment pieces. Clients include the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, USACE, Generic Dynamics – Electric Boat, Connecticut DOT, Massachusetts DOT, New York DOT, Metro North Railroad, Amtrack, and various other clients.

Mohawk will appear on Preece’s No. 60 in three races in 2025, making its debut at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 3 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network). They will return as the primary partner a week later at Watkins Glen (2 p.m. ET, USA Network), before their final race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, now a playoff race, on Sept. 21 (2 p.m. ET, USA Network).

About RFK Racing
RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

