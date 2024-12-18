RFK Announces Partnership with Mohawk for Preece, No. 60 Team

Mohawk Teams Up for Three Races with Ryan Preece

CONCORD, N.C. (Dec. 18, 2024) – RFK Racing has announced that Mohawk Northeast – a premier heavy-civil contractor – has joined the team as a partner for Ryan Preece and the No. 60 team.

“It’s so exciting to have Mohawk with RFK in 2025 to continue building the relationship we’ve had for the past 10-plus years,” said Preece. “They’ve been supporting me since the beginning and I’m looking forward to accomplishing our goals together with their support.”

A longtime supporter of Preece, the company has been providing high quality construction services to a wide variety of clients. Specializing in heavy highway, railroad, movable and fixed bridges and marine construction, Mohawk has completed countless projects safely, on time and within budget.

Mohawk can self-perform all phases of construction and they offer an extensive fleet of cranes, barges, offshore tugboats and many other heavy equipment pieces. Clients include the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, USACE, Generic Dynamics – Electric Boat, Connecticut DOT, Massachusetts DOT, New York DOT, Metro North Railroad, Amtrack, and various other clients.

Mohawk will appear on Preece’s No. 60 in three races in 2025, making its debut at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 3 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network). They will return as the primary partner a week later at Watkins Glen (2 p.m. ET, USA Network), before their final race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, now a playoff race, on Sept. 21 (2 p.m. ET, USA Network).

