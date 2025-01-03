NASCAR Cup PR

Noah Gragson to Drive No. 4 in 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Drew Blickensderfer to Call Shots for Gragson and Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 3, 2024) – Having secured Noah Gragson on a multi-year agreement in July to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2025, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is excited to announce Gragson will drive the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, entering the team into a new era.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native rose to fame in NASCAR after winning twice in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and thirteen times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He finished second in the Xfinity Series championship in 2022.

Gragson, 26, recently completed his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series and has 59 starts in the premier division. He has seven top-10 and two top-5 finishes, most coming this past season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Drew Blickensderfer will make his return to the organization to serve as the crew chief for Gragson and the No. 4 team. A 16-year Cup Series crew chief veteran, Blickensderfer most recently called the shots for Gragson at Stewart-Haas Racing and will join Gragson at FRM for the 2025 season. In 2024, the duo earned sixteen top-15’s, seven top-10’s and one top-5 and look to build on their success in 2025. In his previous stint with FRM in 2021, Blickensderfer sat on top of the pit box for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team, having played a critical role in McDowell’s Daytona 500 win.

“I’m excited to be back with Front Row Motorsports,” said Blickensderfer. “I had a great experience working for Bob (Jenkins) and Jerry (Freeze) before, and now returning alongside Noah makes this opportunity even more special.”

Along with Blickensderfer, several key members from the former Stewart-Haas No. 10 team will join Blickensderfer and Gragson at FRM, including, Interior Specialist Chris Trickett, Engine Tuner Matt Moeller, Engineer Dillon Silverman, and Transport Driver Matt Murphy.

“I’m grateful to have my crew chief, Drew, along with four members from last year’s team join Front Row Motorsports,” said Gragson. “This gives us a strong foundation to hit the ground running in the 2025 season.”

Announcements regarding the No. 4 partner lineup will come at a later date.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

