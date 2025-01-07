MINER and Spire Motorsports Launch Integrated Partnership for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 7, 2025) – Today, MINER Ltd., the self-perform, national service partner for smarter, safer loading docks and Spire Motorsports, announced a multi-faceted partnership that aligns two organizations committed to safety and reliability.

The partnership includes MINER serving as the exclusive dock and door services provider for Spire Motorsports’ facilities, as well as the primary sponsor of Carson Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet for multiple NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025. MINER will also maintain an associate sponsorship presence with Hocevar and the No. 77 Cup Series team across the 2025 season.

MINER specializes in installing, repairing, and maintaining critical logistics equipment—including warehouse dock doors and levelers, commercial sectional overhead doors, HVLS fans, and related facility accessories. MINER delivers unparalleled service and expertise, ensuring facilities have access to innovative solutions that drive efficiency, reliability, and safety. The initial installation in Spire Motorsports’ race shop and showroom integrates durable glass doors and supporting equipment, enhancing security while preserving visibility and introducing a sleek, modern aesthetic.

The company’s nationwide service footprint delivers proactive maintenance strategies and rapid emergency response, ensuring clients’ equipment operates at peak performance. The company also supports end users, general contractors, architects, and developers, from ground-up developments to tenant improvement or remodels.

“This is a unique opportunity to align with a sport that truly exemplifies speed, safety, performance, and teamwork— values that resonate deeply with MINER’s mission and culture,” said MINER President, Dave Wright. “We’re thrilled to partner with Spire Motorsports and excited to build a successful partnership for the future.”

Hocevar, a Portage, Mich., native earned top 2024 rookie honors on the strength of one top-five, six top-10 and 13 top-15 finishes. In his first full season at the controls of the No. 77 Chevrolet, Hocevar brought home a career best third-place finish in the Cup Series September visit to Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The 21-year-old impressed throughout his rookie campaign and was the top finishing rookie in 15 races on NASCAR’s senior circuit in 2024. He out-distanced his next closest competitor by a handsome 107-point advantage when the checkered flag fell on the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Hocevar made his NCS debut for Spire Motorsports on June 4, 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“It’s exciting to carry the momentum from 2024 and winning the Cup Series rookie of the year into the off season by adding MINER to Spire Motorsports’ family of partners,” said Hocevar. “We’ve got a lot of great things happening and we’re already off to a good start. MINER is a great company, and we share the same commitment to performing at the highest level. It seems like we just wrapped last season but we’re full speed ahead for 2025.”

In its first season as a three-car operation in NASCAR’s premier division, Spire Motorsports campaigned the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets. The Mooresville, N.C., team collected four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes while also fielding the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.



About MINER …

Miner Ltd. is the leading self-perform, national service partner for smarter, safer loading docks and a division of OnPoint Group. As the premier expert in loading docks, commercial doors and more, Miner’s team of best-in-class service professionals help large-scale facilities and Fortune 500-class companies mitigate risk and improve efficiency. With over 400 service professionals in more than 40 markets, Miner is the only company of its kind with a coast to coast footprint, offering the largest self-perform network in the country for supporting all doors, loading dock products, vehicle restraints and safety products, HVLS fans, service, aftermarket and more. Miner also supports end users, general contractors, architects, and developers, from ground-up developments to tenant improvement or extensive remodels. Learn more about how Miner delivers speed, consistency and results at https://www.minercorp.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.