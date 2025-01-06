TRICON UNVEILS 2025 “ALL-STAR” TRUCK LINEUP

No. 1 Truck to Feature Four Different Drivers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 6, 2025) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) has revealed its lineup for the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) season. The team will compete in all 25 NCTS events, featuring a rotating cast of drivers including Brent Crews, Brandon Jones, William Sawalich and Lawless Alan.

Crews, a 16-year-old Toyota Driver Development prospect, is set to make nine starts, beginning with his debut at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May. Hailing from Hickory, North Carolina, Crews boasts a diverse racing background, having earned two ARCA Menards Series (AMS) victories and three CARS Tour Late Model Stock (LMSC) wins, along with being named the LMSC Rookie of the Year in 2024. Additionally, he captured the 2024 World Series of Asphalt super late model title at New Smyrna (FL) Speedway earning a top-five finish in all five races of the series. He also made history as the youngest winner (14 years, 3 months, 6 days) and champion (15 years, 7 months, 3 days) in Trans-AM TA2 Pro-Am Series history, in addition to numerous karting and open-wheel dirt victories.

The 27-year-old Jones is set to return to the NCTS for the first time since 2020, when he claimed a victory at Pocono (PA) Raceway and earned two top-10 finishes in a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Currently the full-time pilot of a Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), Jones brings a bevy of experience to TRICON for his seven scheduled starts. With over 350 national series appearances, Jones has accumulated six wins across both the NCTS and NXS, with a best finish of sixth in the 2020 NXS championship points standings.

For the third consecutive season, rising-star William Sawalich will make several starts with the team. The longest-tenured member of the 2025 No. 1 lineup, the 19-year-old will compete in five NCTS races, alongside his full-time duties behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. In 2024, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native made 10 starts with TRICON, highlighted by becoming the youngest polesitter in Talladega Superspeedway history. Sawalich also recently completed an impressive AMS campaign, securing 9 wins and capturing his second consecutive ARCA East Championship.

2018 Irwindale Speedway Late Model Track Champion and 2019 Trans AM TA2 Rookie of the Year, Lawless Alan will round out the TRICON lineup with four starts in 2025. Coming off his third full-time NCTS season, the 24-year-old secured his career-high finish of fifth at Talladega alongside a top five and four top-10 finishes in seven AMS starts with Reaume Brothers Racing. Alan makes the transition to the Toyota pipeline where he is slated to run the full AMS schedule for Venturini Motorsports in addition to his four truck appearances.

Jake Hampton, who has been with the organization since 2019 as a race engineer, will lead the No. 1 team from atop the pit box. In 2023, Hampton oversaw the No. 17 team as interim Crew Chief in 10 races, guiding Gray to three top-five finishes. As lead engineer in 2024, the 29-year-old played a key role in Gray’s first-career playoff berth while achieving eight top-fives, 14 top-10s, and a sixth-place finish in the final series standings.

A complete list of races for each driver is below.

Brent Crews: North Wilkesboro, Lime Rock, IRP, Richmond, Bristol II, New Hampshire, Charlotte ROVAL, Martinsville II, Phoenix

Brandon Jones: Homestead-Miami, Bristol I, Rockingham, Texas, Kansas, Charlotte, Pocono

William Sawalich: Daytona, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nashville, Watkins Glen

Lawless Alan: Martinsville I, Michigan, Darlington, Talladega

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.