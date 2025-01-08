Front Row Motorsports, MillerTech Announce 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Partnership

Premium Lithium Battery Company Joins Noah Gragson for Multiple Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 8th, 2024) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and MillerTech have announced an exciting partnership that will see the premium lithium battery company partner with Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang team during the 2025 season. FRM and MillerTech will collaborate on compelling activation programs to engage the NASCAR community and promote their array of products while also serving as the primary partner on the No. 4 at three NASCAR Cup Series events at Michigan International Speedway, Pocono (PA) Raceway and at Dover (DE) Motor Speedway.

MillerTech – known for combining superior quality products with faith-based business values to deliver a unique and beneficial experience for end users – is excited to enter a new era with Noah Gragson at FRM following a one-race sponsorship of Gragson last season at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Noah Gragson and his new team for the 2025 NASCAR season,” said Lester Miller, CEO, MillerTech. “This collaboration perfectly aligns with MillerTech’s mission of innovation and excellence, as both our organizations share a commitment to pushing boundaries and achieving greatness. By partnering with Noah, we not only enhance our brand visibility but also create meaningful connections with our customers who value passion and performance. We recognize the incredible talent and dedication of Noah and his team, and we are confident that together, we will drive success on and off the track. As we look ahead, we are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring, and we are optimistic about a future filled with shared accomplishments.”

MillerTech’s debut with the No. 4 comes June 8 at Michigan International Speedway. In his four Xfinity starts at the two-mile, intermediate track, Gragson has a career best finish of second with an average finishing position of 3.5. The 400-lap race is scheduled for Sunday June 8 and will be televised live on Amazon Prime. Fans can also listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

“We are excited to have MillerTech join the Front Row Motorsports Family for three races in the 2025 season,” said Gragson. “Their support played a key role in our strong 6th place finish at Dover last year. As we head into 2025, we’re focused on building upon that success and pushing for even stronger results at Michigan, Pocono, and Dover.

MillerTech’s second race comes June 22 at Pocono Raceway, a place Gragson knows his way around. Pocono is the site of one of Gragson’s thirteen NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and averaged a finishing position of 8.25 at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania speedway. The 160-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, June 22 at 2:00 PM ET and will be televised on Amazon Prime. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

MillerTech’s final primary race comes July 20 at Dover Motor Speedway, where last year the Las Vegas, Nevada native finished sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series’ annual visit to the track. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gragson has a career-best finish of second at the one-mile track with an average finishing position of 8.8. The 400-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at 2:00 PM ET and will be televised on TNT Sports. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

ABOUT MILLERTECH

MillerTech Energy Solutions LLC is a Premium Lithium Battery Company that combines superior quality products with faith-based business values to deliver a unique and beneficial experience for end users. Our commitment to integrity, customer focus, quality and community engagement sets us apart as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the lithium battery industry. Choose MillerTech for premium lithium batteries that enhance your bottom line while aligning with your values. Visit millertechenergy.com and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/MillerTechlithiumbatteries.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.