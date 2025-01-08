BLACK’S TIRE NAMED ENTITLEMENT PARTNER FOR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES’ RETURN TO ROCKINGHAM SPEEDWAY

Black’s Tire 200 to Open Easter Weekend Triple Header

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (Jan. 8, 2025) – Black’s Tire, the family go-to tire destination, will serve as the entitlement partner for the April 18 Black’s Tire 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race when NASCAR racing returns to historic Rockingham Speedway Easter Weekend.

The announcement carries forward Black’s Tire’s longstanding tradition of being involved with and supporting the foremost form of American automobile racing.

Black’s Tire was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C., in 1929 and celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024. With more than 70 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire retailer and wholesaler.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Track Enterprises when NASCAR returns to Rockingham Speedway,” said Ricky Benton Sr., Owner and Chairman, Black’s Tire Service. “In 2024, Black’s Tire celebrated its 95th anniversary and we can’t think of a better way to continue the festivities than supporting this historic weekend with the Black’s Tire 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.”

Rockingham Speedway, formerly named North Carolina Motor Speedway, was a staple on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for nearly 40 years and included a veritable who’s who of stock-car racing royalty on its list of previous winners.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Black’s Tire as the entitlement partner for the Black’s Tire 200,” said Bob Sargent, President, Track Enterprises. “Black’s Tire is woven into the fabric of North and South Carolina so this is a natural fit. The Benton family has supported racing in the Carolinas at multiple levels for many years so we couldn’t be more proud to carry that tradition forward when the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to Rockingham Easter Weekend.”

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series raced at Rockingham twice from 2012-2013 with Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson collecting the victories for late team owner Steve Turner and Turner Motorsports. Matt Crafton, a 25-year CRAFTSMAN Truck Series veteran, is the only current series regular to have competed at the high-banked, D-shaped oval when the division last raced there 12 years ago.

Separate from Larson, current NASCAR Cup Series competitors Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace were all part of the field when the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series last tested its mettle at Rockingham over a decade ago.

“On behalf of the over 1,100 team members at Black’s Tire and BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, we are honored to team up with Track Enterprises and Rockingham Speedway to bring NASCAR racing back to this historic track, said Rick Benton II, president Black’s Tire. “Black’s Tire is excited to be the title sponsor of the Black’s Tire 200. Our BTS family along with our BTS Partner Dealers across the Carolinas will be at the Rock in full force.”

The Black’s Tire 200 from Rockingham Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, April 18 beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight time. The seventh of 25 races on the 2025 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Log on to RacetheRock.com for ticketing information, continuing details and schedule updates.

About Black’s Tire …

Black’s Tire (BTS) was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929 and celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024. With more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 10 warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division, and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. Today, the Black’s Tire family includes more than 1,000 team members. To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire

About Rockingham Speedway …

Located in Richmond County, N.C., Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969.

In 2018, a new ownership group took over the facility and renamed it Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex. On Nov. 18, 2021, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with ownership investment, allowed for redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs. Today, the facility hosts a wide variety of events including karting, road racing, endurance racing, concerts and more. In 2025, Rockingham Speedway will welcome the return of NASCAR for the first time since 2013.

About Track Enterprises …

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023.